Video: Watch the Trailer for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage

Cambodian Rock Band is playing in the Kreeger Theater, July 18 - August 27, 2023.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, featuring songs by Dengue Fever, is now playing at Arena Stage. Directed by Chay Yew, this is a Signature Theatre production playing in the Kreeger Theater, July 18 - August 27, 2023.

Watch the trailer below!

It's 2008 and a father-daughter duo are heading to Phnom Penh; she to prosecute a notorious Cambodian war criminal, he 30 years after escaping then-Communist rule. In a psychedelic theatrical extravaganza set to some of the country's most popular rock music, including from Dengue Fever, Cambodian Rock Band shines a light on the country's vibrant '70s rock scene and how an entire generation of musicians was purged by the Khmer Rouge, as it brings long-buried family secrets back to life.





