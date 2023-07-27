Video: Watch the Trailer for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage

Cambodian Rock Band is playing in the Kreeger Theater, July 18 - August 27, 2023.
POPULAR
Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee, featuring songs by Dengue Fever, is now playing at Arena Stage. Directed by Chay Yew, this is a Signature Theatre production playing in the Kreeger Theater, July 18 - August 27, 2023.
Watch the trailer below!
It's 2008 and a father-daughter duo are heading to Phnom Penh; she to prosecute a notorious Cambodian war criminal, he 30 years after escaping then-Communist rule. In a psychedelic theatrical extravaganza set to some of the country's most popular rock music, including from Dengue Fever, Cambodian Rock Band shines a light on the country's vibrant '70s rock scene and how an entire generation of musicians was purged by the Khmer Rouge, as it brings long-buried family secrets back to life.
Videos
|The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence
Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage (6/06-7/14)
|Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel
Hylton Performing Arts Center (10/01-10/01)
|Mutts Gone Nuts
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/06-4/06)
|Tray Wellington Band
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/24-2/24)
|Fairfax Symphony Orchestra with Renée Fleming
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (11/18-11/18)
|Seven Voices – A Tribute to Patsy Cline
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/12-11/12)
|American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season
Hylton Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
|Mariachi Herencia de México
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (12/10-12/10)
|Virginia Opera: Siegfried
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (10/08-10/08)
|The Horse and His Boy
World Stage Theater (6/23-8/06)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You