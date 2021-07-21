Uniting Us And Military Women's Memorial Will Present The Summer With The Arts

Uniting US will partner with the Military Women's Memorial (MWM) and present the Summer with the Arts. The Memorial is located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery and open during regular hours to the public through September 7, 2021. Park in the Arlington Cemetery garage, walk across the Arlington Memorial Bridge, or come via the Metro.

Leigh Cortez is both an Army veteran and spouse of an active-duty combat soldier. She served on active duty with the 10th Mountain Division from 2001 to 2004. After leaving the military she pursued a tattoo apprenticeship and has tattooed professionally in addition to building a fine art career. As a multidisciplinary artist and married to an active-duty soldier, she has lived and worked in various military towns in the United States as well as overseas. The experiences of military life and tattooing in military towns influenced the medium and message of her painted works. Cortez's work has been featured at Dulles International Airport and is currently on display at the Military Women's Memorial.

Uniting US works to INSPIRE, EMPOWER, and UNITE veteran communities through the healing power of art. By creating meaningful art, veterans are able to create a narrative to discuss experiences and emotions often left unsaid. They are sometimes able to open a pathway to discussions of the constant refrain: 22 suicides a day. Current challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic add even more physical and mental health issues. While there is no singular silver bullet, art-making and art therapy are proven remedies to provide healing and wellness benefits.

"The range of artworks created by Uniting US Artists for the Summer with the Arts exhibition is breathtaking," says Uniting US Executive Director, AnnMarie Halterman. More than a hundred artists are represented in the show. Several artists will be on site with demonstrations, performances and Artist Talks.