Traveling Players Presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND This May

The play is a new imagining of Carroll's classic daydream, a perfect spring outing for the whole family!

Mar. 29, 2023  

Tickets are now available for Alice in Wonderland, which runs May 6 & 7 at Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players students in grades 5-7, the play is a new imagining of Carroll's classic daydream, a perfect spring outing for the whole family!

In this imaginative adaptation, a group of actors are about to perform Alice in Wonderland, but they are missing the actor playing Alice. Luckily, they find a girl named Alice backstage! This cast of intrepid thespians lead Alice down the rabbit hole and through an unusual place called "Wonderland" where she will encounter Lewis Carroll's most iconic storybook characters: White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, & one crazy cook!

Actors auditioned in February and have been rehearsing every weekend under the direction of Emma Mearns along with Assistant Director, Rae Mearns. The design team also features student Set Designer, Elise Robertson, who has been part of Traveling Players' Technical Theatre Apprenticeship program for 4 years. Also on the design team are Morgan Shotwell (props), Judith Harmon (costumes), Rae Mearns (lights), and founder Jeanne Harrison (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast includes the talents of Ina Dufault (McLean, VA), Charlotte Eastright (Washington, D.C.), Natalie Tousi (Potomac, MD), Sophie Adolphs (Vienna, VA), James Cronin (Springfield, VA), Ray French (Vienna, VA), Surina Hare (McLean, VA), V Moore (Vienna, VA), Aila Simkiss (Arlington, VA), and Sydney Tregoning (McLean, VA).

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show please visit https://www.travelingplayers.org/performances/.

Recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as one of 25 model "Summer Schools for the Arts," Traveling Players is dedicated to training students in grades 2-12 in theatre. Now in its 20th year, the company has grown from a summer camp of 18 students to a year-round theatrical community engaging 1000 students annually. Founded on faith in the imagination, wit, and honesty of teenagers, Traveling Players' programs help students find their voice through bold ensemble-based acting classes and theatre productions that emphasize connection and community.

Students interested in training with the company can take classes year-round at the Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center, including their day camp for grades 2-4. Over the summer, they also offer sleepaway camps & residential acting conservatories based in Leesburg, VA. Limited space remains for Summer 2023.

In 2020-21, Traveling Players received the ArtsFairfax Arts Education Award.

To find out more about Traveling Players Ensemble, visit http://travelingplayers.org.




