Theater J Awards Joshua Harmon the Trish Vradenburg New Jewish Play Commission

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Theater J has announced that acclaimed playwright Joshua Harmon has been awarded Theater J's Trish Vradenburg New Jewish Play Commission.

The commission supports the creation of bold new theatrical work that explores Jewish identity, culture, history, and contemporary life. Named in honor of visionary arts advocate Trish Vradenburg, the commission reflects Theater J's longstanding commitment to developing and producing significant new Jewish plays and amplifying some of the most important voices in American theater.

Harmon is widely recognized as one of the leading playwrights of his generation, known for works including Bad Jews, Admissions, Prayer for the French Republic, and Significant Other. His writing combines incisive humor, emotional depth, and fearless engagement with questions of identity, family, politics, and belonging.

“We are thrilled to support Joshua Harmon through the Trish Vradenburg New Jewish Play Commission,” said Hayley Finn, Artistic Director of Theater J. “Joshua's work embodies the kind of urgent, provocative, deeply human storytelling that Theater J is passionate about championing. His plays spark conversation, challenge assumptions, and illuminate the complexities of Jewish life with extraordinary wit and compassion. We are honored to invest in his next work and excited to be part of its journey.”

"I'm moved and honored by Theater J and Hayley's continued belief in me and desire to support my work,” says Joshua Harmon. “I have no idea what this next play will be, but I'm grateful to Theater J for their bravery in jumping into the unknown alongside me."

The Trish Vradenburg New Jewish Play Prize was established to foster the development of adventurous new theatrical works by leading and emerging playwrights. The commission continues Theater J's legacy as a national center for new Jewish storytelling and artistic innovation.

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