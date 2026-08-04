The Washington Chorus Names Krista Bradley Executive Director

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The Washington Chorus has appointed nationally recognized arts executive and performing arts leader Krista Bradley as its new Executive Director. Bradley has more than 30 years of experience leading cultural organizations, shaping national and regional arts initiatives, and building partnerships across the performing arts sector.

Most recently, she served as Director of Programs and Resources at the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP), where she led field-wide leadership development, program strategy, artistic curation, grantmaking, and national initiatives, including APAP|NYC, one of the world's largest convenings of performing arts professionals. Previously, Bradley served as Executive and Artistic Director of BlackRock Center for the Arts in Montgomery County, Maryland. A lifelong choral singer, she played leadership roles at Mid Atlantic Arts, OPERA America, and Houston Grand Opera.

The Washington Chorus' 65th anniversary 2026-27 season includes two weekends of A Candlelight Christmas concerts (December 12, 13, 18, 19, 21, and 22) at three venues across the DC metro area - Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, Lisner Auditorium at The George Washington University, and The Music Center at Strathmore; and A Song Flung Up to Heaven: Honoring 65 Years of TWC on Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 3:00 p.m. at DAR Constitution Hall.

TWC partners with The National Philharmonic to present Requiem and Renewal featuring Mozart's monumental Requiem on Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore. The Washington Chorus additionally appears with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in John Adams' On the Transmigration of Souls on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore, and Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Meyerhoff; and in Verdi's Requiem on Friday, June 11, 2027 at 8:00 p.m. at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall; Saturday, June 12, 2027 at 6:00 p.m. at Music Center at Strathmore; and Sunday, June 13, 2027 at 3:00 p.m. at Meyerhoff. The Washington Chorus also appears with the National Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at Wolf Trap's Filene Center on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

About Krista Bradley

Krista Bradley is a nationally recognized arts executive, cultural strategist, and performing arts leader with more than 30 years of experience leading cultural organizations, shaping national and regional arts initiatives, and building partnerships that connect artists, audiences, funders, and communities.

Most recently, Bradley served as Director of Programs and Resources at the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP), where she led national conference programming, grantmaking, leadership development, and field initiatives serving the live performing arts sector. Her work included program strategy and artistic curation for APAP|NYC, one of the world's largest convenings of performing arts professionals, as well as national initiatives supporting artists, ensembles, presenters, and cultural organizations.

Previously, Bradley served as Executive and Artistic Director of BlackRock Center for the Arts in Montgomery County, Maryland, where she provided artistic, financial, and organizational leadership for the multidisciplinary cultural institution. During her tenure, she expanded participation and programming, strengthened community and institutional partnerships, and secured significant philanthropic support, including the largest naming gift in the organization's history.

Earlier, as Program Officer for Performing Arts and Leadership Development at Mid Atlantic Arts, Bradley managed a multimillion-dollar portfolio supporting artists, touring, and cultural organizations across the Mid-Atlantic region. Her career has also included leadership roles with OPERA America and Houston Grand Opera, as well as extensive work as a consultant, presenter, grantmaker, and partner to artists and performing arts organizations.

A respected voice in the performing arts field, Bradley has served as a grant panelist and reviewer for the National Endowment for the Arts and numerous regional and state arts agencies, and as a speaker, guest faculty member, board member, and advisor for arts and cultural organizations and arts administration programs across the country.

A longtime member of the Washington region's arts community and a lifelong choral singer, Bradley is a former longtime alto and board president of theThomas Circle Singers. Her career has also been deeply connected to the Washington region's cultural community through her work as an arts executive, presenter, grantmaker, consultant, and partner to artists and organizations including Washington Performing Arts, the Washington Opera, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Dance Place, and the DC Jazz Festival. Bradley holds a B.A. in Literature and Society from Brown University and is a practicing musician and visual artist.

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