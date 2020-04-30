The Washington Ballet Postpones SWAN LAKE; Announces Changes to 2020-2021 Season

The Washington Ballet has released the following statement regarding changes to its upcoming schedule:



As our world navigates this unprecedented global emergency, The Washington Ballet and the entire global arts community are facing extraordinary challenges. We are so eager to celebrate with you the beauty and humanity that is revealed so exquisitely through our art form, however, maintaining the health and safety of our artists, staff, and community is of the utmost importance. Due to the governmental stay-at-home orders and CDC guidelines, The Washington Ballet has had to postpone the June 2020 production of Swan Lake. Swan Lake will now close the 2020/21 Season on May 6-16, 2021. We are disappointed that we are unable to share the beauty of Julie Kent and Victor Barbee's Swan Lake with you this year, but are looking forward to celebrating a two-week run next season at the Kennedy Center.



These unparalleled circumstances have necessitated a revision to our originally planned 2020/21 Season. We are working to optimize the upcoming season to create the safest and most joyful collection and schedule of performances. We will share these changes with you soon; as we navigate this new world, we deeply appreciate your support and patience.



We are so grateful for your outpouring of support, messages of encouragement, and enthusiasm to renew for our 2020/21 Season of JOY. We want to make the transfer of Swan Lake tickets and season renewal process as easy as possible for our Season Ticket Holders. Please see the below, and email tickets@washingtonballet.org with any questions.



2019/20 Season Ticket Holders who have already renewed for the 2020/21 Season:



Swan Lake will replace Cinderella as the season-closing production. Therefore, If you have already renewed for the 2020/21 season, you now have an extra ticket on your account. We will be reaching out to you in the next few weeks with options to donate, upgrade, exchange, or refund.



2019/20 Season Ticket Holders who have not yet renewed for 2020/21 Season:



Your 2019/20 Swan Lake tickets have automatically been moved to the new production dates, and your 2020/21 Season Ticket Package now has a reduced price. If you have yet to renew your Season Ticket Package for the 2020/21 season, simply email tickets@washingtonballet.org and request an updated, reduced renewal rate and we will help you process your renewal. Alternatively, you may still complete the form you received in the mail and we will reach out to you with an updated, reduced rate before processing your transaction.



As a Season Ticket Holder of The Washington Ballet, you get to experience all the magic of the ballet with a variety of perks, including complimentary Nutcracker tickets, retaining your seat season after season, and more. Know that when you purchase a Season Ticket Package with The Washington Ballet, you are buying with confidence. We understand that flexibility and your safety are key during this uncertain time, and that's why with every season ticket purchase, we guarantee your ability to credit your purchase towards any future The Washington Ballet performance, donate your tickets to our nonprofit cause, or receive a full refund.

Swan Lake Single Ticket Holders (tickets purchased through the Kennedy Center)

For those who purchased tickets to our April 9-19, 2020 production of Swan Lake, your tickets will automatically be migrated to the May 6-16, 2021 production dates - for the same day of the week and time in the same seats. All patrons choosing to retain their tickets for Swan Lake will receive their new tickets this Fall. If you wish to exchange your ticket for a different show, switch to another Washington Ballet performance at the Kennedy Center, receive a credit for a future Washington Ballet performance, or request a refund, please contact the Kennedy Center Advance Sales Box Office at 202-416-8540 between 10:00AM and 5:00PM Monday-Friday, or email BoxOffice-AdvanceSales@kennedy-Center.org.

Photo Credit: Procopio Photography





