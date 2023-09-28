The Washington Ballet Opens the 2023-24 Season With SUCH SWEET THUNDER

The Washington Ballet will open its 2023-24 season with an electrifying program of dance at the Warner Theatre, October 26-29 in conjunction with D.C.’s city-wide Shakespeare Everywhere Festival.

Such Sweet Thunder will rock, roll, and delight audiences with a mixed repertoire that celebrates, captivates and brings to the stage the union of William Shakespeare’s words, brought to life through the beauty and artistry of ballet. Such Sweet Thunder weaves storytelling, choreography, music, and the words of ‘The Bard’ into a dynamic and unforgettable evening with five compelling works.

The company commissioned renowned choreographer, Silas Farley to create two dances inspired by the works of Shakespeare. “Duke and Billy [Strayhorn] imagined that it was evoking the sweet thunder of Othello's voice as he gave his speech to the Venetian Court,” said Silas Farley. “There is that sense of playfulness and collage in how Billy and Duke related to the different characters.”

“Over the course of the ballet, you see allusion to Sister Kate-Katherine from the Taming of the Shrew-there's a section for the star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, there's a solo for Lady Mac who is like the jazzified version of Lady Macbeth. There is a sonnet to Hank Cinq, and a kind play on words on Henry the Fifth,” explained Mr. Farley.

The program also honors choreographers from the past whose Shakespeare-themed ballets continue to endure and includes a contemporary piece that recognizes the poetic temperament of Shakespeare reflected in modern choreography by Brett Ishida.