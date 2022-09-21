Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Washington Ballet Opens the 2022/23 Season with NEXTsteps

Learn more about the program lineup here!

Sep. 21, 2022  
The Washington Ballet's annual contemporary choreography series, NEXTsteps, returns to open the 2022-2023 subscription season with six performances, October 12-16 at Sidney Harman Hall. The program features new works from emerging and acclaimed choreographers Silas Farley, Dana Genshaft and TWB's own Andile Ndlovu.

TITLE TBD |Choreographer: Andile Ndlovu

Music: Excerpts from Nils Frahm's Human Range; Garden by Sun-El Musician ft. Julia Church;

Olafur Arnald's Ekki Hugsa

Lighting Design: Brian Jones

Costume Design: Bekah Nettekoven-Tello

In his tenth season as a TWB company member, South African ballet dancer and choreographer Andile Ndlovu sets his fourth work upon TWB dancers in just the last two years.

Of his newest original work, Ndlovu says: "This piece tells the story of the human experience. People spend very little time getting to know each other or understanding one another. This work is about change and breaking out of the structures in our everyday lives."

﻿"I've been choreographing since I was 14, but [the past two years] is the time I've been developing those skills. It seems like it just happened suddenly but I've been working in the dark for a long time. I'm excited to showcase my ideas and have them come to light."

TITLE TBD | Choreographer: Dana Genshaft

Music: Excerpts from music by Alva Noto; Dustin O'Halloran's Quintett N. 1;

Dusk Tempi from Eluvium/Fieldworks

Lighting Design: Brian Jones

Costume Design: Lauren Starobin

Dana Genshaft introduces her third piece for The Washington Ballet, adding to her repertoire of classical and contemporary works for companies including Guggenheim Works and Process, Cincinnati Ballet and Marquee TV.

Genshaft worked collaboratively with TWB artists to create her newest work, which explores the theme of today's intertwined relationship between humanity and technology.

"It feels amazing to come back and keep working with the company and see everyone evolve," says Genshaft. "This year was special because I got to work with an entirely new group of young, talented and energetic people."

Dowland Dances | Choreographer Silas Farley

Music: Music of John Dowland, as recorded by Sting

Lighting Design: Elizabeth A. Coco

Costume Design: Cassia Farley

Dancer, educator and celebrated choreographer Silas Farley is a recent New York City Ballet alumnus from Charlotte, North Carolina currently serving as dean of the Trudl Zipper Dance Institute at The Colburn School in Los Angeles.

Farley's piece, Dowland Dances, was performed earlier in the year at Chautauqua School of Dance during the ballet's summer residency and will make its D.C. debut at NEXTsteps. With TWB artists, Farley has continued growing and developing Dowland Dances, showcasing ancient music with a modern voice. The piece is set to music by Shakespearean-era composer John Dowland, recorded by British singer Sting. Farley's selection was inspired by a fostered connection with Sting's album, Songs from the Labyrinth. In this new work, Farley uses his gift of mesmerizing, powerful and poetic movement to create an intimate and breathtaking performance that transcends time.

Tickets range from $45-$115 and can be purchased online at www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/nextsteps.


