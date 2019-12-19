The Kennedy Center Presents Gregory Maqoma's Vuyani Dance Theatre

South Africa native and internationally known choreographer Gregory Maqoma and his company Vuyani Dance Theatre make their Kennedy Center debut with the visually striking evening-length work Cion: Requiem of Ravel's Boléro, January 24-25.

Choreographed by Maqoma, the work draws inspiration from creations by two artists: the main character Toloki in South African author Zakes Mda's novel Cion, and music from French composer Maurice Ravel's Boléro. Toloki, a professional mourner, is paid to comfort families who have fallen victim to violence, racial hatred, and poverty.

The performance vividly elicits emotions associated with the loss of life. Set in a graveyard with the persistent cries of people in mourning, the music of Isicathamiya singers (a capella style of singing originating from the South African Zulus) accompany the people from the background. Featuring nine dancers, Maqoma focuses on the universal story of our ability to band together to share the burden of grief. In the words of the choreographer, "this work is a lament, a requiem required to awaken part of us, the connection to the departed souls...The world has changed and we are constantly confronted by the scourge of violence against humans. I cannot help but wonder how much the idea of a post-human era has infiltrated our very definition of humanity. Therefore this show's message of death and its dire consequences must be communicated through a lament in order to tackle a universe where the age-old phenomena of greed, power, and religion result in unnatural deaths."

Maqoma founded Vuyani Dance Theatre in 1999 to express the diverse cultures within South African society. Through collaborations with top artists such as William Kentridge, Akram Khan, and Idris Elba, Maqoma uses choreography as a catalyst for breaking social barriers. Several works in his repertoire have won him accolades and international acclaim including being honored by the French Government with the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Arts and Literature) Award in 2017.

Tickets start at $25. Tickets can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.





