The Kennedy Center Announces Updates to 2022 Performances

Artist scheduling complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have necessitated the postponement or cancelation of four upcoming Kennedy Center events. The Kennedy Center is committed to providing all artists and audiences the safest live, in-person performance experience in our venues.

NSO Pops: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack, originally scheduled for February 9-12, 2022, has been postponed until October 5-9, 2022.

The Road to Roots Picnic, originally scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2022, has been postponed until Sunday, May 1, 2022.

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Festival™ (BGR!FEST™)'s first-ever collaboration with the National Symphony Orchestra, originally scheduled for March 10-12, 2022 has been postponed until June 30 and July 1, 2022. The BGR!FEST™ After Dark and BLACK GIRLS ROCK® Empowerment Speaker Series events, scheduled for March 10-12, 2022 have been canceled with the hope of rescheduling.

The Hollies: The 60th Anniversary Tour, scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022, has been canceled.

The Kennedy Center will be reaching out directly to patrons with instructions regarding the affected performances with information on tickets for rescheduled performances and options to return the funds to the patron's account for use at a future performance, donate the value of the tickets to the Kennedy Center, receive a gift certificate, or receive a refund.

Live performing arts returned to the national cultural center this fall with robust COVID-19 protocols in place prioritizing the safety of artists, audiences, volunteers, and staff. The Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary 2021-2022 season continues with hundreds of performances crossing the breadth of the arts in America. For more information on upcoming Kennedy Center performances, visit the Kennedy Center website.