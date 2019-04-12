The Kennedy Center Announces The July Millennium Stage Calendar

The Kennedy Center announces the July calendar of events for Millennium Stage, its free daily performance series featuring art and artists representing countless artistic styles. A highlight of the July calendar includes the Kennedy Center's third summer co-presenting with Classical Movements to celebrate international choral music with Serenade! (July 6-8).

This year, the festival investigates themes of The Human Journey-a collaboration between the Kennedy Center, National Geographic Society, and the National Gallery of Art, which invites audiences to investigate the powerful experiences of migration, exploration, identity, and resilience through the lenses of the performing arts, science, and visual art.

Other highlights include a performance by local, pop-up brass band Black Masala (July 19); a curated tribute by NASA and the NSO to the 5oth anniversary of the moon landing, NSO Project-Apollo 11 @ 50 (July 20); a joropo musical experience by Cimarrón (July 23); a Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco-influenced concert by Grammy-nominated musician Cedric Watson (July 25); and an original take on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland by The Theatre Lab (July 27).

Additionally, approximately 60 students from the National Symphony Orchestra's Summer Music Institute will perform in three concerts on the Millennium Stage, showcasing their talents and new skills learned from the four-week long program designed to expose and prepare students for a 21st-century orchestral career (July 9, 15, 28). The WNO Opera Institute also takes place this summer, and singers who participate in the three-week long program at American University are invited to perform on the Millennium Stage on July 14.

Millennium Stage, now celebrating its 22nd season, is a manifestation of the Kennedy Center's mission and vision to welcome all to celebrate our collective cultural heritage in the most inclusive, accessible way possible. Millennium Stage is the only place in the United States to offer a free performance every day of the year that is streamed live on the internet.

Unless otherwise noted, performances will take place in the Kennedy Center Grand Foyer, and no tickets are required.





