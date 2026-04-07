TWELVE ANGRY JURORS Immersive Production to be Presented at Selah Theatre Project

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Selah Theatre Project will present Twelve Angry Jurors, adapted by Sherman L. Sergel and based on the Emmy Award-winning television movie by Reginald Rose. This powerful courtroom drama places audiences inside the deliberation room where the fate of a young man hangs in the balance, and where certainty begins to unravel.

A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. As the 12 jurors file into a stark jury room, the case appears clear-cut. "He doesn't stand a chance," mutters the guard. But what begins as an open-and-shut decision quickly transforms when one juror dares to question the evidence, and the assumptions of the room.

What follows is a riveting journey through doubt, prejudice, and personal truth. As testimonies are re-examined and tempers flare, each juror is forced to confront not only the facts of the case, but their own deeply held beliefs. The stakes rise with every moment, as the line between justice and bias becomes increasingly blurred.

Directed by Bleu Do'zia, this production carries Selah Theatre Project's signature unapologetic style, transforming the traditional staging into an immersive, non-traditional seating experience. Audiences are placed directly inside the tension, surrounding the jurors as they wrestle with truth, responsibility, and the weight of a single decision.

With electrifying, fluid staging and an intimate design that engulfs the audience, Twelve Angry Jurors becomes more than a performance, it becomes a shared experience. Every glance, every argument, every moment of silence is felt up close, pulling audiences into the heart of the deliberation.

As part of this production, Selah Theatre Project will host The Work Continues Scholarship Annual Dinner on April 18th at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, honoring the legacy of Larry Lamar Yates. This special dinner theatre experience features an intimate performance of Twelve Angry Jurors alongside a curated meal by Chef Do'zia of Atlanta. Proceeds from the evening directly support Selah's scholarship fund, ensuring continued access to arts education for students in need.

This timely production challenges audiences to ask:

Are we truly listening? Are we willing to question what we think we know?

The production is recommended for older teens and adults. The cast features Peter Hibl as Foreman, Asher Fincham as Juror 2, Martin Kuhn as Juror 3, Jacob Reed as Juror 4, Oliver Varela as Juror 5, Naomi Greenwalt as Juror 6, Eric Ibarra as Juror 7, Will Speakman as Juror 8, Eric Lee Santiful as Juror 9, Marina Levi as Juror 10, Ketan Choudhary as Juror 11, Joanne Thompson as Juror 12, and Ollie Levy as Guard.

Performance Details:

Performances will take place at Stone Branch Center for the Arts (114 E Main St., Front Royal, VA) on April 16, 17, and 19, 2026. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for high school students. More information is available at www.selahtheatreproject.org/season.

The Scholarship Dinner Performance will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley (6380 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA) on April 18, 2026. Tickets are $100 per person or $700 per table of eight.