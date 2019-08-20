THE TEMPEST Returns To Synetic Theater September 25

Synetic Theater is proud to announce a water-filled adaptation of The Tempest September 25 through October 20, 2019 in Crystal City. Single tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at synetictheater.org or 866.811.4111.

Click here to download press photos. (Credit: Johnny Shryock) Press opening is Saturday, September 28 at 8pm. To RSVP email alysa@synetictheater.org.

Synetic's legendary, cinematic adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempestreturns - with the famed water-filled stage and visual poetry that made the original production an unforgettable sensation when it premiered in 2013. The production features new and returning cast members and a new twist as Synetic co-founder Irina Tsikurishvili steps into the role of Prospero.

When the magical and powerful Prospero creates a sea storm, he gets more than he bargained for as romantic drama, deception, and quests for vengeance emerge from the depths. Spirits, monsters, witches, drunken fools, and lithe lovers contort and cavort with passion and bravado in one of Shakespeare's most high-stakes and irreverent comedies.

The Tempest features set and multimedia design complete with a 30' x 40', six inch deep pool and "splash zone" seating for audience members - Synetic ponchos provided.

The production begins previews September 25 and runs through October 20 with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Single tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at synetictheater.org or 866.811.4111.





