THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Comes to Shakespeare Theatre Company Next Year

Shakespeare Theatre Company and Artistic Director Simon Godwin have announced the final show of the 23/24 Season: Mary Zimmerman's The Matchbox Magic Flute.

Performances run May 21 - June 16, 2024.

"It's such a joy to have Mary return to STC fresh on the heels of her brilliant production of The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci last season," said Godwin. "Her newest adaptation tackles the famous opera with creative vim and vigor and I am thrilled that we get to bring this mini, magical piece to the Klein Theatre in the spring."

"I’m so very happy to return to STC. I feel a great affinity for this theatre and for the city as well," noted Zimmerman. "I’m especially appreciative that Simon is willing to mount this in the intimate space of the Klein. That was always part of the conception: to compress the richness, detail, and complexity of Mozart’s most playful opera into a small, intimate space—a theatrical space."

The Matchbox Magic Flute rounds out the 23/24 season which includes the following previously announced productions: Evita, Macbeth In Stride, As You Like It, The Lehman Trilogy, and Macbeth.

The 23/24 Season opens with the long-awaited production of Evita. Directed by Sammi Cannold, the production has already received rave reviews at Boston's American Repertory Theater. Evita is scheduled to run from September 5 through October 8 at STC's Harman Hall.

From October 10 through October 28, Macbeth In Stride will rock the Klein Theatre. This powerhouse production, written by and featuring STC Associate Director and Obie Award-winner Whitney White (The Amen Corner) is an exhilarating musical examination of Lady Macbeth's story and an exploration of just what it means to be an ambitious Black woman.

Winter will bring audiences back to Harman Hall with a rollicking interpretation of Shakespeare's As You Like It, featuring the beloved songs of The Beatles. Join STC from December 2 through December 31 and experience a bit of joy in the aisles, just in time for the holiday season.

The new year will kick off with the return of acclaimed director Arin Arbus, whose recent production of The Merchant of Venice featuring John Douglas Thompson was a huge hit with STC audiences. Arbus will bring her epic sensibilities to the D.C. premiere of Tony Award-winning The Lehman Trilogy, running February 22 through March 24 at Harman Hall.

The penultimate production of the 23/24 Season will be Godwin's own Macbeth, starring Ralph Fiennes (The English Patient) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as the Lord and Lady Macbeth. The location for this immersive production will be announced later this season.

"To close this already full season with Mary Zimmerman's matchbox opera is an exciting and natural fit. Mary's Candide was STC's first musical production and it seems only fitting that our first foray into opera would be guided by her hands," says Godwin. "STC is truly becoming a place to push the boundaries of the classics in audacious ways."