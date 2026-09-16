THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Launch 20-City National Tour Featuring Kurtis Blow And Da Brat
The tour kicks off Saturday, November 14, in Purchase, New York.
'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' will launch a 2026 national tour, bringing its fresh, high-energy take on the holiday classic to 20 U.S. cities this holiday season. The tour kicks off Saturday, November 14, in Purchase, New York. This year, the production welcomes two trailblazing hip hop artists as special guest MCs. Hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow returns to the production for performances across the tour, while Da Brat joins "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" for the first time, appearing during the Washington, D.C. and Chicago engagements.
Featuring an all-star cast of dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist, the family-friendly holiday spectacle brings a modern twist to Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet and has thrilled audiences through more than 250 performances in over 70 cities.
Da Brat brings her groundbreaking history to the show. Her 1994 debut album, Funkdafied, entered the rap albums chart at number one and went platinum, making her the first female solo rapper to sell one million units. Her career has spanned music, television, radio and stage, with collaborations and performances alongside artists including Jermaine Dupri, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Aaliyah and The Notorious B.I.G.
Blow, known as the first King of Rap, is a founder and pioneer of recorded Hip Hop. In 1979, he became the first rapper signed to a major label and the first Hip Hop artist to tour globally, helping bring Hip Hop across the world. His iconic recordings include 'Christmas Rappin'' and Hip Hop's first certified gold record, 'The Breaks.' Blow's pioneering legacy continues to shape Hip Hop and inspire generations.
"The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is directed, choreographed, and co-created by Jennifer Weber, an Emmy winner and two-time Tony and Olivier Award nominee who also choreographed the international hit musical & Juliet, currently playing on Broadway. Executive producing is four-time Tony winner and two-time Olivier Award-winning producer Eva Price, whose productions have garnered six Olivier Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards and 20 Tony Awards. The remixed and reimagined version of the classic story turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music blend together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.
Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th-century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.
Created in 2013 by Weber and writer Mike Fitelson, the production has continued to evolve through the creators' commitment to enhancing the show and a cast of dancers and breakers who raise the bar each year.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker 2026 tour schedule includes:
November 14
Purchase, NY, SUNY Purchase PAC
November 15
New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre
November 17 to 22
Washington, D.C., National Theatre
November 24 to 29
Chicago, IL, Cadillac Palace Theatre
December 2 to 3
San Jose, CA, San Jose Center for the Arts
December 4 to 6
San Diego, CA, Balboa Theatre
December 10
Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts
December 11 to 12
Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
December 15
Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater
December 16
Kansas City, MO, Midland Theatre
December 17
St. Louis, MO, Fox Theatre
December 18
Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre
December 19
East Lansing, MI, Wharton Center
December 20
Detroit, MI, Fisher Theatre
December 22
New Haven, CT, Shubert Theatre
December 23
Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
December 26
Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
December 27
Durham, NC, Durham PAC
December 28
Greensboro, NC, Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
December 29 to January 3
Charlotte, NC, Knight Theatre
**Da Brat will appear in Washington, D.C. and Chicago. Kurtis Blow will appear at all other tour engagements.
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