Studio Theatre Presents TENDER AGE A New Play By George Brant

Studio Theatre concludes its 2021-2022 all-digital season with Tender Age, a new play by George Brant, directed by collaborator Henry Godinez, and starring Bobby Moreno, streaming at studiotheatre.org July 2-25, 2021.

Set during the Trump Administration's Family Separation policies, Tender Age arrives at Studio as the Biden Administration presides over an unprecedented influx of arrivals at the US-Mexico border. Tender Age was workshopped at the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in 2019.

Studio last presented George Brant's work with Grounded in the 2013-2014 season.

When Martín applies for a position at the local Walmart-turned-Detention Center, he is dismayed to discover he'll be working as a security guard for a warehouse full of children, some as young as his own, separated from their families at the nearby Texan border. The steady paycheck, however, outweighs Martín's misgivings-until a strange epidemic grips the facility, and Martín faces a moral reckoning. Stark and propulsive, Tender Age joins Brant's Grounded (Studio, 2014) as a play about living at the edge of your ethics.

Available to stream from studiotheatre.org on-demand from July 2-25, 2021. Single tickets: $37, plus service fees.