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Spotlight: CRAZYSEXYCOOL at Arena Stage

Don’t miss this “joyous telling…of this sisterhood of talented performers” (BroadwayWorld)

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Featured Topic London Ticket Deals More Coverage Spotlight: CRAZYSEXYCOOL at Arena Stage

TLC blazed a trail and changed the game. The trio stormed the '90s music scene, not only topping the charts—but creating the look, sound, and soul of a generation. With their unforgettable anthems, fly dance moves, and head-turning style, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas defined what it meant to be women in music. The most successful female group of all time, they’ve spent over three decades breaking boundaries and empowering generations. Now their journey comes to the stage with the fresh, new musical CrazySexyCool.

Visionary writer and director, Kwame Kwei-Armah (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical) brings TLC’s (mostly true) story of unshakable sisterhood to the stage, featuring a powerhouse cast, high-octane choreography, and multi-platinum Billboard hits like "Waterfalls," "Creep," "Unpretty," and of course, "No Scrubs." Go beyond the fiery scandals, explosive creative clashes, and harrowing tragedies to experience this remarkable tale of defiance, triumph, and love.

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