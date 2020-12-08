Social Strategy Game TWIST Adds New Experiences For December

TWIST (twistvirtual.com), a virtual experience centered around a rotating series of social strategy games, has added new offerings for the month of December, including seasonal soirees in celebration of Christmas and New Year's Eve.

TWIST repurposes common forms of connection to create an immersive escape from the real world that's unique to each player, every time. Using common platforms like Zoom in new ways, TWIST combines the best elements of escape rooms, immersive theatre, and stab-you-in-the-back TV shows.

Players can experience TWIST via a pay-what-you-can program (suggested rate $5 per act) when they register at twistvirtual.com. TWIST offers One Act, Two Act, and Three Act experiences depending on desired length of play. The December schedule includes:

Three Act - Sunday, December 13, 5-7:30pm ET

One Act - Monday, December 14, 8:30-10pm ET

Late Night at the Manor - Friday, December 18, 10pm-12am ET | Players of Late Night at the Manor will receive a recipe for an exclusive cocktail created specifically for this event and be invited to kick back in a more relaxed TWIST experience.

Dynamic Duos - Tuesday, December 22, 7:30-10pm ET | Dynamic Duos will invite players to play fan favorite games on a team with a friend or partner for the first time ever. Players will need to be on separate devices, so this is the perfect, socially distanced escape.

Christmas Brunch at the Manor - Sunday, December 27, 11am-1:30pm ET | In this holiday edition of our monthly brunch event, we invite you to join us in your favorite holiday PJs with some eggnog (or something stronger) for Christmas Brunch at the Manor, including some of our most popular games.

New Year's Celebration - Thursday, December 31, 11pm-3am ET | For TWIST's New Year's Celebration, join us as we ring in 2021 across the U.S. with a champagne toast every hour while we play through as many games as we can before 2021 hits on the West Coast.

Each TWIST experience is made up of a combination of smaller individual games, allowing for multiple permutations and endless replayability. All games were developed exclusively for and by TWIST by three theatre professionals, with the intention of forging connections and collaborations during this digital-first era.

For a complete schedule of TWIST games and to register, visit twistvirtual.com. Schedule and games are subject to change. TWIST is recommended for players age 18+.

TWIST is the brainchild of Joshua Gustafson, a New York City-based Equity stage manager whose recent credits include The Inheritance and Hadestown on Broadway. TWIST was developed in collaboration with Max Schwager, a company manager with recent credits at favorite regional venues like McCarter Theatre Center and Shakespeare Theatre Company; and Eric Mattingly, a Lexington, Kentucky-based Equity stage manager who most recently worked on the national tour of Disney's Frozen.

There are nearly a dozen conversations happening in half as many rooms, and you can't possibly know what's being said in each. Choose wisely, or you may find your mind start to wander... who's making deals behind your back?

Each journey into the TWIST Manor requires creative problem-solving and cunning collaboration to maneuver and masquerade your way towards victory. Using platforms like Zoom and WhatsApp in new ways, TWIST repurposes common forms of connection to create an immersive escape from the real world that's unique to each player, every time.

With an underlying hum of intrigue permeating the entire experience, TWIST combines the best elements of your favorite escape rooms, immersive theatre, and stab-you-in-the-back TV shows. Recharge your batteries, reunite with old friends, and forge new alliances in this board game come to life.

Cost | TWIST utilizes a pay-what-you-can program (suggested rate $5 per act). TWIST offers One Act, Two Act, and Three Act experiences depending on desired length of play.

Register | For a complete schedule of TWIST games and to register, visit twistvirtual.com.

Parental advisory | TWIST is recommended for players age 18+.

Private games | Private games are available. TWIST works well for friend groups, families, work teams, classes, and more. To schedule or inquire about rates, email twist.virtual@gmail.com.