Single Tickets Now On Sale For TOOTSIE and PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL At D.C.'s National Theatre

Broadway is back in D.C.! Single tickets are now on sale for TOOTSIE and Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL at D.C.'s National Theatre, located on Pennsylvania Avenue just steps from the White House.

Both productions make their D.C. debuts for one week only. TOOTSIE opens Tuesday, December 7, 2021 and runs through Sunday, December 12, 2021. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL opens Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and runs through Sunday, January 2, 2022, with a special performance on New Year's Eve.

TOOTSIE



December 7 - 12, 2021

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

CALENDAR INFO:



TOOTSIE will play for one week only and is a theatrical event with parental guidance suggested due to mature language. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes including one 15-minute intermission.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:30pm

Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:30pm

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:30pm

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL



December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour! Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

CALENDAR INFO:



PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will play for one week only and is a theatrical event with parental guidance suggested. The show runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including one 15-minute intermission.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:30pm

Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:30pm

Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 7:30pm

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00pm

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 7:30pm

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

SEASON TICKETS

Subscriptions for the Broadway at The National season are now on sale. The four-show subscription package includes TOOTSIE, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY, and HAIRSPRAY. Season specials can be added to any package and include Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, Alton Brown LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS, and RENT - THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR.

Broadway at The National offers a Season Ticket (Subscriber) Buyer Assurance Program. Subscribers can purchase confidently knowing Broadway at The National will provide the utmost level of service in response to changing conditions.

COVID-19 INFORMATION

All ticketholders for the upcoming 2021-2022 Broadway at The National season will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against Covid-19. Guests under age 12 or those who need a reasonable accommodation for medical reasons or due to a sincerely-held religious belief must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theatre, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of entering the theatre. Home tests are not accepted.

Masks are required for all ticketholders, regardless of vaccination status and/or age. Masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

To prepare for reopening, The National has upgraded air filtration, increased the cleaning schedule of surfaces in the theatre, and modified the Box Office and ticketing procedures to limit physical contact. For the most up-to-date information on The National Theatre's health and safety policies, please visit the Covid-19 Info Center at BroadwayAtTheNational.com/Covid-19-Info-Center.

LOCATION

The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Nearby metro stops include Metro Center and Federal Triangle. For parking information and further directions, please visit BroadwayAtTheNational.com.

