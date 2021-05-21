SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to be Presented by Monumental Theatre Company

Monumental Theatre Company will present a full-scale virtual production of Songs For A New World to stream on demand this July. Songs for a New World is a series of seemingly unrelated stories strung together by truths revealed in moments of fear, hope, courage, and connection. Jason Robert Brown's powerhouse score (New York City Center 2018 Encores! Version) includes a moving collection of musical theatre favorites like "King Of The World," "Stars and the Moon," and "I'm Not Afraid of Anything."

In the setting of a small support group, Songs For A New World features four powerhouse performers who navigate the extreme vocal and emotional demand of the score with ease. Returning to the Monumental stage are Kylie Clare Smith (Signature Theatre, Monumental's Flip Flop Cabaret) as Woman 1 and Sarah Anne Sillers (Olney Theatre Center, Monumental's Urinetown) as Woman 2. Making their Monumental debut as Man 1 and Man 2, respectively, are Elvie Ellis (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma) and Ryan Burke (Ford's Theatre, Olney Theatre).

Songs is led by Director Megan Bunn, alongside Music Director Marika Countouris, and Choreographer David Singleton. "Songs for a New World is about how growth is constant, but not always linear- that's the messiness of being human. After the past year of isolation, reflection, and reckoning, the potential for compassion and community present in these characters' stories resonate with us now, more than ever," said Bunn.

Countouris shared, "It has been a real treat to be able to safely make music in person again on this project. The energy in the room was electric and you can hear it in the musicians' work. Songs features the largest orchestra of any Monumental project to date and some of the area's most talented vocalists."

The nine-piece orchestra, led by Countouris (Piano), features a luscious string section including Jeff Thurston (Violin), Sonia Garcia-Lee (Violin), Andrew Weaver (Viola), and Aron Rider (Cello). The rhythm section is filled out by Matt Horanzy (Guitar), Jonas Creason (Bass), Sam Carolla (Drums), and Marty Risemberg (Percussion).

The production also features the work of creative team members Jeannette Christensen (Costume Design), Alec Green (Audio Engineer & Sound Design), Thomas Nagata (Production Stage Manager), and Zack Gross (Videographer, Director of Photography, & Editor) of Hand Me Down Films.

Songs for a New World is available to rent on demand July 2- July 31, 2021. Tickets will be available online at https://www.monumentaltheatre.org/