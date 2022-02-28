Riverside Center to Present Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts will continue the splendor of live theatre, accompanied with an optional meal service, with Lerner & Loewe's Camelot live onstage from March 16 through May 8! Based on the 1958 novel, The Once and Future King, by T.H. White, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot tells the tale of an idealistic King Arthur who hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of the Round Table. However, his ideals are tested, and the fate of his kingdom in jeopardy, when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the young knight, Sir Lancelot.

Though originally a lengthy production, the talents at Music Theatre International have streamlined this work of art to focus more on the legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere, and Lancelot, while keeping the many beloved songs. In addition to this 2009 revised version of the production, Riverside's creative minds have infused this wonderful classic with a tie-in to American history that is sure to impress.

Riverside's Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, is thrilled to announce the illustrious cast: Christopher Sanders* (King Arthur), Quinn Vogt-Welch (Guenevere), Travis Keith Battle* (Lancelot), Jarrett Bloom (Sagramore), Cooper McConnell Shaw (Dinadin), Daniel Pippert (Lionel), Ian Lane (Squire Dap), Michael Goltry (Mordred), and Matthew Crandol (Tom). Rounding out the cast is the ensemble which includes Sarah Mae Anderson, Ally Dods, Stephanie Wood, and Andrea Kahane.

*Christopher Sanders and Travis Keith Battle are members of the Actors Equity Association

The creative team is led by: director Patrick A'Hearn, music director and conductor Carson Eubank, associate music director and arranger David Landrum, and choreographer Stephanie Wood with scenic design by Frank Foster, lighting design by Michael Jarett, costume design by Kyna Chilcot, and sound design by Billy Timms. The creative team is completed by technical director Will O'Donnell, scenic charge artist Hailey Bean, properties master/set dresser Destiny Fauntleroy, and production stage manager Jessica Pell.

With book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, this stage adaptation of T.H. White's novel captures the legendary tale of Arthur and his court. This breathtaking musical, coupled with Riverside's inspired historical tie-ins, will be a delight you will not want to miss!

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to www.riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: range $60-$75, plus applicable tax. Discounted senior and group rates are available. Additionally, show-only rush tickets are available the day of the performance while seating lasts. Evening performances start at 7:30 pm, with meal service beginning at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Wednesday Matinee performances start at 1:30 pm, with meal service beginning at 11:30 am. Sunday Matinee performances start at 3:00 pm, with meal service beginning at 1:00 pm.