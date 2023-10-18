Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Catch this production before it closes October 21st

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song Photo 3 Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 4 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour

Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre

GALA Hispanic Theatre’s PICASSO is art in all senses of the word. The creative blending of music, painting, dance, and performance makes for a production steeped in wonderment.

Camilo Linares serves as our charismatic and affable Pablo Picasso guiding the audience through formative memories and childhood vignettes that led to his art-world shattering style. His excitement is infectious as he occasionally directly engages the audience while getting swept up in the beauty and amazement he sees in his world. Over the course of his show Picasso explains why he seeks to maintain his youthful creativity and deter detractors who seek to box him in.

The entire cast is dynamic (and at times acrobatic) and Delbis Cardona, Marimer Espíritu, Kiana King, and Lenny Méndez each deserve recognition. They play countless roles that require the command of everything from puppets to trapeze acts and it is quite evident they all have a keen sense of movement.

Writer Cornelia Cody and director Elena Velasco understand how to cater to younger audiences in a manner that captivates and excites. PICASSO is refined and originative and lays out a rapidly changing story in a straightforward and unique manner. Given that PICASSO is a play about harnessing one’s creativity, it is natural that the play itself is so creative.

Art is often used to describe music, dance, visual art, and theatre, and it is an ambitious undertaking to combine all of these into an hour-long performance. Cody and Velasco do an excellent job of this, and the cast translates art into action by getting the audience swept up in chanting “ojos, boca, y naríz” (“eyes, nose and mouth”) as Picasso furiously paints a portrait.

A highlight of this show is the gradual transition further and further into Picasso’s surrealistic style. As the play develops, the audience goes from watching Picasso translate scenes from his childhood into early paintings, to seeing the swirls and sharp angles of subjects that Picasso paints. In a sense, Picasso’s paintings get more realistic. It feels as if the audience has been fully immersed in Picasso’s world and what he sees. This follows Picasso’s own style as he delves deeper and deeper into what he knows is true to himself.

Haily LaRoe (lighting and projection design) and John Martínez (animation) no doubt had their work cut out for them as PICASSO uses moving projections of Picasso’s evolving style. Their skills are on full display as the cast moves canvases around to display Picasso’s art coming together into the world-renowned pieces we know today.

Another key element is the solid scenic design by Mariana C. Fernández. The set spills out into the audience for maximum immersion and Fernández coordinated well with LaRoe and Martínez. The props (by Pauline Lamb) incorporate Picasso’s swirling lines and atypical perspective, particularly the depiction of horses.

PICASSO, a production aimed at children and family audiences, stands tall and is testament to the GALita productions organized by GALA’s late Producing Artistic Director Hugo Medrano who died in May. The bilingual production flows smoothly and effortlessly back and forth from Picasso’s native Spanish to English. PICASSO is a limited run, and you can catch the show this week with its final performance occurring on October 21st at 3pm.

Run time: approximately 55 minutes with no intermission.

PICASSO by Cornelia Cody was commissioned by GALA Hispanic Theatre and directed by Elena Velasco. The bilingual family production is presented at GALA Theatre, 3333 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20010 and runs through October 21, 2023. To purchase tickets and for more information visit galatheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Daniel Martinez




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre Photo
Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre

What did our critic think of PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre? GALA Hispanic Theatre’s PICASSO is art in all senses of the word. The creative blending of music, painting, dance, and performance makes for a production steeped in wonderment.

2
Review: THE MOUNTAINTOP at Round House Theatre Photo
Review: THE MOUNTAINTOP at Round House Theatre

The sacred and the secular are merged to show the need for connection in a broken world in playwright Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop in an amazing production at Bethesda’s Round House Theatre. A feminist narrative envelops this beautifully written play that portrays the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the eve of his final day on earth---as the tragic portent of his tragic assassination is conveyed to the consciousness of the audience.

3
Review: THE CHAMELEON at Theater J Photo
Review: THE CHAMELEON at Theater J

Superheroes are larger than life, and so is the family at the heart of Jenny Rachel Weiner’s new play, The Chameleon. The story revolves around a series of wrenching decisions for actor Riz, as she’s poised to start filming her breakout role at age 39 in a new superhero franchise.

4
Cast Set for HOW SWEET IT IS: THE MEN OF SOUL CABARET at Signature Theatre Photo
Cast Set for HOW SWEET IT IS: THE MEN OF SOUL CABARET at Signature Theatre

Get ready for an unforgettable night of soulful music as Signature Theatre announces the cast for How Sweet It Is: The Men Of Soul Cabaret. Join Isaac 'Deacon Izzy' Bell and Derrick D. Truby Jr. for a tribute to the legendary Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, and more.

From This Author - Jackson Malmgren

Jackson grew up around the performing arts in the Washington, DC area. Over the past two decades, he has been able to witness the region’s theatre grow and evolve, particularly children’s ... Jackson Malmgren">(read more about this author)

Review: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic TheatreReview: PICASSO at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Videos

Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Macbeth In Stride in Washington, DC Macbeth In Stride
Shakespeare Theatre Company (10/10-10/29)Tracker
Monarch: A Mexican American Musical in Washington, DC Monarch: A Mexican American Musical
Creative Cauldron (10/05-10/29)Tracker
The Team Room in Washington, DC The Team Room
Keegan Theatre (10/10-10/26)Tracker
Proof in Washington, DC Proof
Alden Theatre (10/27-10/29)Tracker
A MARK TWAIN HALLOWEEN in Washington, DC A MARK TWAIN HALLOWEEN
3 Penny Theatre (10/20-10/21)
The Best of The Second City in Washington, DC The Best of The Second City
The Barns at Wolf Trap (2/14-2/17)
MALEVO in Washington, DC MALEVO
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
The Okee Dokee Brothers in Washington, DC The Okee Dokee Brothers
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (4/21-4/21)
The Team Room in Washington, DC The Team Room
Keegan Theatre (10/07-10/28)
NSO Family Concert: Halloween Spooktacular in Washington, DC NSO Family Concert: Halloween Spooktacular
Concert Hall at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (10/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You