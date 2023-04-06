Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Review: ONE DESTINY at Ford's Theatre

The show continues to educate and entertain.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Review: ONE DESTINY at Ford's Theatre
L-R Joe Mallon and Jonathan Atkinson in
Ford's Theatre's 2023 edition of One Destiny.
Photo by Taylor Malone.​​​

There are several things I can always depend on at this time of year in DC. The cherry blossoms blooming, me having to give lost people directions to the zoo when they are standing in front of a sign that says "Zoo, this way", and for theatre lovers, DC's best kept secret One Destiny at Ford's Theatre.

This Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) staple has been entertaining and educating audiences since 2006. This year it will hit 1500 performances. Who says nothing lasts forever?

Richard Hellesen's script recounts the events of April 14th, 1865, through the eyes of two men that were at Ford's Theatre the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. Harry Hawk (Joe Mallon) was an actor in the play Our American Cousin and Harry Ford (Jonathan Atkinson) was the theatre owner. Ford wonders if he could have done anything to prevent the assassination. Through a series of flashbacks, you meet all the players that were at Ford's Theatre that faithful day. These include a stagehand, house manager, and more.

Review: ONE DESTINY at Ford's Theatre
L-R Jonathan Atkinson and Joe Mallon in
Ford's Theatre's 2023 edition of One Destiny.
Photo by Taylor Malone.

This year's edition of One Destiny is the first time since the show started that two new actors are performing in the production. For those of us that hate change, I knew going to see One Destiny this year might be a different experience. New actors bring their own dynamics to the characters they play. I bring this up so you understand that I noticed certain things that only I would know about the show versus someone seeing it for the first time.

Mark Ramont's original staging is remounted here by Jose Carrasquillo and Erika Scott and for the most part, Ramont's original staging and overall original vision remains intact. No new elements have been added thankfully and the two actors and a trunk full of props approach continues to prove that sometimes you don't need much to create good theatre. The one change that did not necessarily work for me is the first moment of the show. Harry Hawk comes out onstage in what was originally a darkened theatre and recites a few lines from Our American Cousin. In the darkness you heard a booming "MR HAWK!" from Harry Ford with the house lights snapping up to full. Currently, the house lights remain at half, and you see Ford walk down the aisle before his first line. For me, this change softened his entrance.

Performance wise, Joe Mallon as Harry Hawk is the stronger of the two performers. He has a very likable personality and a strong stage presence. He actually reminded me of the original performer Michael Bunce a lot of the time. That isn't a bad thing.

I saw the show only about a week into performance so I am considering that Jonathan Atkinson's portrayal of Harry Ford will continue to grow. I did enjoy Atkinson's comedic bits including him playing an old lady during a rehearsal scene, but I never got the guilt aspect of his character. Those scenes, to me anyway, felt a little more conversational than dramatic.

Having said that, this current edition of One Destiny still won me over as it has in previous years. I watched it with a packed house that was thoroughly engrossed by the storytelling and that is exactly the effect this show should have on an audience.

A big shout out to One Destiny's longtime Stage Manager Taryn Friend for her usual brilliance in keeping the show running nice and tight.

Will I ever get the original company of Michael Bunce and Stephen F. Schmidt out of my memory? Most likely not but I'm very happy that Ford's Theatre is continuing their annual tradition of presenting One Destiny. Wheather you are a local or a tourist coming to DC, put this show on your bucket list.

Running Time: 35 minutes with no intermission.

One Destiny runs through July 11, 2023, at Ford's Theatre which is located at 511 Tenth St NW, Washington, DC.




Review: UNSEEN at Mosaic Theater Company Photo
Review: UNSEEN at Mosaic Theater Company
'Unseen' is a heartfelt and heartrending production that covers difficult topics, but somehow manages to leave the audience feeling hopeful. Mona Mansour's script is beautiful and poignant, and the team at Mosaic brings it to life with care, heart, and impressive artistry.
OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD Comes to 12th Avenue Arts This Month Photo
OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD Comes to 12th Avenue Arts This Month
The final show in the Ensemble’s 19th Season, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord by Alexis Scheer is a fiery incantation of adolescence and self discovery.
Megan Hilty & Lea Salonga to Star in BROADWAY IN THE PARK at the Filene Center Photo
Megan Hilty & Lea Salonga to Star in BROADWAY IN THE PARK at the Filene Center
Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts announced the cast for the third annual musical theater collaboration, Broadway In The Park. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Review: CENICIENTA: A BILINGUAL CINDERELLA STORY at The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: CENICIENTA: A BILINGUAL CINDERELLA STORY at The Kennedy Center
From the moment Madison Palomo (Belinda) hit the stage, my son was hooked.

From This Author - Elliot Lanes

Elliot Lanes has been working in theatre for over 20 years as a PSM, Sound Designer, Board Op....you get the idea. He has had the pleasure of working with some of DC's finest artists at venues ... (read more about this author)


Interview: Theatre Life with Sophia ManiconeInterview: Theatre Life with Sophia Manicone
April 3, 2023

Today’s subject Sophia Manicone is currently living her theatre life on Broadway playing Iola Stover in the acclaimed revival of Parade. The show’s limited engagement, which stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, runs through August sixth at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production marks Sophia’s Broadway debut after playing this same role at New York City Center a few months prior.
Review: BALLET FLAMENCO SARA BARAS: ALMA at Kennedy CenterReview: BALLET FLAMENCO SARA BARAS: ALMA at Kennedy Center
March 30, 2023

The art of Flamenco dance has been around since the 15th century. This passionate dance form, when performed properly, can keep an audience entranced from the first note of a flamenco guitar to the last fiery stomp from the dancer.
Interview: Theatre Life with Jason MaInterview: Theatre Life with Jason Ma
March 29, 2023

Today's subject Jason Ma is currently living his theatre life telling us all about 'The Advantages of Floating in The Middle of The Sea' in Signature Theatre's current production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's underappreciated masterpiece Pacific Overtures. Jason plays the lead role of Reciter plus other characters as well. The production runs through April ninth in Signature's MAX space.
Feature: It's Not Just About What Happens Onstage: An Interview with Studio Theatre's Administrative ApprenticesFeature: It's Not Just About What Happens Onstage: An Interview with Studio Theatre's Administrative Apprentices
March 22, 2023

A few weeks back, I wrote a feature on the Production Apprentices of Studio Theatre. The piece also talked about Studio Theatre’s Apprenticeship Program and how it also focusses on other areas besides the performance side of things.
Interview: Theatre Life with Justin HuertasInterview: Theatre Life with Justin Huertas
March 3, 2023

Today’s subject Justin Huertas is currently living his theatre life as the composer/lyricist of Kennedy Center’s World Premiere Commission Musical The Mortification of Fovea Munson. The show begins performances March fourth and plays through the nineteenth in Kennedy Center’s Family Theater.
share