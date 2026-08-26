Review: BRONTË SISTER HOUSE PARTY at Nu Sass Productions

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

If you’ve ever wondered what it may be like to party with the Brontё sisters, get ready to sip on a lot of cordials, margaritas, and rosè and experience an evening like no other at Nu Sass Productions’ Brontё Sister House Party. Join Emily (Leah Ly), Charlotte (Aubri O’Connor), and Anne (Rose Hahn) Brontё, alongside their brother Branwell (Ty Edwards) and some other very special guests, as they throw yet another house party that they hope will help them escape the Purgatorial time loop in which they are trapped.

Many, many years after their untimely deaths, the Brontё sisters have found themselves stuck in Purgatory by the Lavender Witch of Gondol (a creation from their own imaginations), which requires them to throw a party every single night until they are able to reach The Point of Celebratory Reverence; except they don’t know what that requires, or do they? In order to gain approval from the Lavender Witch of Gondol, the Brontёs turn to some special guests to to keep their party attendees entertained: Wuthering Heights’ Cathy (Brenna Horner), Jane Eyre’s Helen Burns (Alyssa Nolan), and famed English singer Kate Bush (Madeline Marie). Through a wide variety of musical numbers, their stories are told (and hopefully earn audience approval) and the complexities of everyone’s lives are exposed. Do they ever make it out of this time loop? You’ll just have to see for yourselves!

Charlotte’s (Aubri O’Connor) expectations of perfection and anxiety surrounding the party are palpable. O’Connor’s portrayal of the eldest sister is brilliant and because of this, I was able to empathize with her desire to protect her sisters, reconnect with her love, and remain optimistic that this time loop will eventually end. I commend O’Connor for her raw emotion and dedication to the role - it is a performance that has left an impression on me.

Aubri O'Connor as Charlotte Brontë in Nu Sass Productions' Brontë Sister House Party. Photo Credit: Alan Kayanan

In contrast to Charlotte’s range of emotion, Emily (Leah Ly) is pessimistic and remains that way through most of the show, even though she may know the way out. Whether that level of pessimism was the original intention or not, Ly’s performance remains at one level - always a bit mopey and apathetic. More depth to Emily’s character would have been an added bonus to this production.

Leah Ly as Emily Brontë in Nu Sass Productions' Brontë Sister House Party. Photo Credit: Alan Kayanan

Rose Hahn’s portrayal of Anne was the standout performance for me. Already dubbed as the token comedic relief, Hahn brought a sense of whimsy and optimism to the stage that was so desperately needed. The depth of Anne’s character is an important part of the plot, as it becomes clear that she is more than just quirky and funny and she has learned so much about herself during this experience, and Hahn was able to demonstrate this multi-faceted character arc spectacularly. I couldn’t take my eyes off Hahn between her funny yet subtle mannerisms, incredible comedic timing, and ability to play a distinct variety of characters with ease.

Rose Hahn as Anne Brontë in Nu Sass Productions' Brontë Sister House Party. Photo Credit: Alan Kayanan

Branwell (Ty Edwards), the sole man character, was initially alluded to as being difficult, which proved true in the end. Edwards brought me a slight sense of optimism, hopeful that Branwell may redeem himself, but by the second act, he was the stereotypical angry man that has been seen on stage time and time again.

Looking as though she could have been plucked directly from the recent Wuthering Heights film, Brenna Horner was an exquisite Cathy. Horner’s characterization made it clear that Cathy was sick and tired of the antics from the sisters and their parties. As a friend of the Lavender Witch of Gondol herself who had shed some light on the situation at hand, Cathy’s little nuggets of extra knowledge were subtly demonstrated throughout the show - all thanks to the intentional decisions made by Horner.

The last guests of the party are the unlikely duo of Helen Burns (Alyssa Nolan) and Kate Bush (Madeline Marie), and Nolan and Marie have such great chemistry onstage that makes you forget that there’s no reason for these characters to be friends. Marie does the majority of the live singing in the show, and her unique, soft, and beautifully sung musical numbers are a fun twist. Nolan’s vocal performance was incredibly fun and wonderfully executed, and it was just what the show needed. And while I still may not fully understand the brief song written by Burns and Bush in a bathroom, I enjoyed their characters a lot.

Written with a run time of 1.5-2 hours, Nu Sass’ 2.5 hour production was definitely on the long side, especially when sitting in an un-airconditioned storefront in the middle of a DC summer. Without knowing which creative liberties and intentional decisions were made by director Kathleen Barth, it’s hard to say where time could have been made up. The last 10-20 minutes of the show felt like the audience’s personal time-loop, as all the characters onstage chatted over each other, just like at a real party. However, party chatter such as that did not translate well to the stage and left me wondering why the show was still going on towards the end. Overall, I enjoyed Barth’s direction, especially given the parameters of the unique theatre space. I can see where this show would be tricky to direct, and I commend Barth on accepting the challenge!

I greatly enjoyed the costume design by Lanae Sterrett, giving each of the Brontё sisters (and the rest of the cast as well) the perfect costumes to fit their personalities in this modern day and age. The set design by Maggie Troutman combined with the prop design by Roo Sultan literally and figuratively set the stage for this unique show, and they made the whole theatre space immersive, which was a great touch when trying to make the audience feel that they are part of this party. Connor Lugo-Harris did a great job with the sound design, especially being the in-house Alexa that was genuinely a crucial piece of the show! Major kudos to the whole creative team!

Nu Sass Productions’ Brontё Sister House Party is a fun night out and a great way to spend an evening in this last part of summer. There are a variety of special performances coming up, including a free performance on September 8th during Art All Night sponsored by Van Ness Main Street, and they are all worth checking out. I’m eager to see what else Nu Sass Productions has in store this year!

Run Time: Approximately 120 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.

Brontё Sister House Party runs through September 12 at Van Ness Main Street, located at 4340 Connecticut Ave, Washington, DC 20008.

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...