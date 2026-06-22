Review: BROADWAY AT THE PARK at Wolftrap National Park For The Performing Arts

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For all of you DC-area Broadway World-ians who think that theatre and possibly civilization itself ends at the Arlington border, the National Park for the Performing Arts awaits. Also known as WolfTrap, the name is always a curiosity to visiting artists, who may be looking out for unsupervised canis lupis on the grounds.

The past weekend show featured the 6th rendition of the aptly named “Broadway in the Park” a simple celebration of choice musical selections headlined by incandescent Broadway stars Heather Headley and Tituss Burgess.

Broadway followers know them well as stars of such shows as “Oh, Mary!” and “The Little Mermaid” (Burgess) and “The Color Purple”, “Aida” and “The Lion King” (Heather Headley). Seeing them in a cabaret setting such as this, along with the support of renowned singers from Signature theatre is a smorgasbord of musical excess. And just like at Golden Corral, you are given the choice cuts without dealing with the veggies.

The choice of Headley and Burgess works nicely. Though they have no duets, their decidedly different performing styles ooze easy confidence and guarantee a nice juxtaposition, Headly, featured first, has an unmatched interpretive style and an expressive vocal tone that bounces around as in a jazz cabaret. Her “Over the Rainbow” which I have heard perform many times, offered a tour de force in gleaning every ounce of emotion out of the song. Her body movements are integrated and she paints a picture of a rainbow and birds flitting with her hands. Only using vocal power when needed, she held the audience in her hands. Almost worth the price of admission. Her later Stars trilogy also held the audience gladly captive.

Only using vocal power when needed, she held the audience in her hands. Almost worth the price of admission.

Burgess is a natural entertainer, enjoying easy banter with the audience and orchestra members as he takes over the stage as only he can. Throwing in veiled disappointment as not winning an Emmy (nominated numerous times) his performance was based on conversational patter in his songs, sharply changing to express intonation. It took a bit for me to lock into his performance, and one got the feeling he was singing for himself and you were along for the ride. Still, his friendly brashness and easy middle tones were well received.

He brought his unique style to “Much More” from “The Fantasticks” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid.”

Signature theatre supplied the supporting cast and Direction for the evening. The up to the task performers were Alex De Bard, Kevin McAllister, Crystal Mosser, Jake Odmark, Nova Y. Payton, Sarah Anne Sillers, and Tobias A. Young. Director Matthew Gardiner from Signature has kept it simple and direct, letting the performers shine. And many musical performers are reluctant to go on the road without familiar musical accompaniment, but the in house WolfTrap orchestra shone throughout, directed by Jon Kalbfleisch.

Of note was the basso profundo of Kevin McAllister singing the classic “Man of La Mancha.” Nova Y. Payton lent her range and subtlety to “The Story Goes On” from “Baby.” And Alex De Bard, Crystal Mosser, and Sarah Anne Sillers gave us a turbocharged girl power medley that received rousing applause.

WolfTrap can be a mixed bag--as an outdoor venue it is oft times hit and miss. Will the weather cooperate for a nite on the lawn? Would indoor seating be better? Is my favorite musician of days gone by up the task? On this nite, with the superb vocals and supporting music, any location worked.

Keep this destination in mind for your next getaway. In fact, plan in advance.

Running Time: 90 minutes with no intermission.

“Broadway in the Park” was performed at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA 22182 on June 20, 2026. For tickets to other performances on the WolfTrap summer schedule, call the information line at 703.255.1900, the ticket line at 877-WOLFTRAP or online.

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