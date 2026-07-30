CIRCUS VAZQUEZ to Bring New Big Top Show to Tysons, VA

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Circus Vazquez is bringing its all-new 2026 tour to Tysons II (8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons VA) in Tysons, VA from August 7 - 30. Tickets are on sale now.

The production blends time honored circus tradition with contemporary elements to create a vibrant entertainment experience for modern audiences. The international cast of circus superstars is led by one of the circus world's most adored comedic performers, Chistirrin, the loveable clown from Mexico who endears himself to audiences with his playful antics. Winners of the Silver Clown Award, Duo Stauberti from the Czech Republic astound with their unique perch act combining acrobatics, strength and balance. Lorenzo Ringenbach and Sacha Cort from France and Switzerland amaze with an exciting display of precision diabolo juggling.

See Uzbekistan's incredible Triple Breath team defy gravity on the highwire. Also hailing from Uzbekistan, Sky Angels presents a display of award-winning grace and strength with their aerial straps act. Valentina Vazquez not only deftly traverses the low wire, she also incorporates plate spinning. The Bingo Troupe from Ukraine showcases their varied skills in dance, acrobatics, hoops, aerial artistry, and showcases two live vocalists. Providing the soundtrack to the entire spectacle are the musicians of the live Circus Vazquez Band.

Tickets start at just $22.88 and are available now. Show times are 7:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. on Sundays.

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