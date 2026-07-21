R&B Artist KEM to Receive Honorary Street Sign in Detroit

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The City of Detroit is set to honor R&B artist KEM with a secondary street sign at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The public dedication ceremony opens at 11:00am ET, with the formal program beginning at noon, and will feature remarks from Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, Detroit Council Member At Large Mary Waters, and Dr. Chad Audi, CEO and President of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. The intersection carries personal significance for KEM, who experienced homelessness and addiction in Detroit and resided at the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries facility at that location, where he also wrote music that would appear on his debut album, KEMISTRY. July 23 additionally marks the second annual KEM Day in Detroit, as well as the artist's birthday and his Sober Day. iHeart Detroit's Mix 92.3 WMXD is co-presenting the event.

iHeart Detroit's Mix 92.3 WMXD will also provide a DJ and T-shirt giveaways to commemorate the celebration.

July 23 also marks 'KEM Day' in Detroit, KEM's birthday and his Sober Day, all of which add special significance to the City's recognition of a Detroit artist whose music, recovery story, and philanthropy continue to inspire audiences and communities locally and around the world.

'KEM is an icon in Detroit, not only as an entertainer, but also as a humanitarian,' said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. 'Beyond his many musical achievements, KEM has transformed the challenges he faced early in life into a personal mission to support and inspire others to overcome challenges in their lives. He is an absolute treasure in our community and is so richly deserving of this recognition.'

The honor recognizes KEM's artistic contributions and his broader impact as a role model, cultural ambassador, and proud son of Detroit. The City's supporting documents, sponsored by Councilwoman Mary Waters, note that this recognition serves as 'a lasting tribute to KEM's legacy at one of the locations that was a turning point in his life, where he overcame hardship and went on to become an internationally acclaimed artist who has consistently helped others through his music and generosity. His legacy will also serve as inspiration to current and future generations of Detroiters who are pursuing their dreams, regardless of odds stacked against them,' said Waters.

Before becoming one of R&B's most distinctive voices, KEM experienced homelessness and addiction in Detroit. During parts of his journey, he resided at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, located at the intersection of MLK Jr. Blvd. & Third Street, where he also created some of the music that would become part of his debut album, KEMISTRY.

The intersection later became the inspiration for the name of KEM's Mack & Third Foundation, which reflects his enduring connection to the place where his transformation, healing, and purpose converged.

ABOUT KEM

KEM is an internationally renowned, platinum-selling, and GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer-songwriter and producer hailing from Detroit. KEM has ten #1 hit singles ('Love Calls,' 'I Can't Stop Loving You,' 'Why Would You Stay,' 'It's You,' 'Nobody,' 'Lie To Me,' 'Live Out Your Love,' ft. Toni Braxton, 'Stuck On You,' 'Rock With Me,' and 'One Love'), and his dynamic, expressive, and commanding live performances have captivated fans all over the world. In 2023, KEM authored and published his best-selling memoir, 'Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith and Redemption.'

ABOUT KEMISTRY RECORDS

Owned by KEM, Kemistry Records is the independent record label that launched the first version of his debut album, KEMISTRY, and his first-ever single and #1 hit, 'Love Calls.' KEM co-released his eight albums on the Kemistry Records label, in conjunction with his then-label, Motown Records. Since returning to his independent roots in 2025, Kemistry Records is now the label through which he will release his own music.

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