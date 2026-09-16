Photos: First Look at Immersive DRACULA'S MIDNIGHT MASQUERADE

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Naut Human Productions has released a first look at DRACULA'S MIDNIGHT MASQUERADE, offering audiences their first glimpse inside the newly reVAMPed immersive horror production coming to George C. Marshall's Dodona Manor in Leesburg, Virginia, this October.

Running Friday through Sunday evenings October 16 through November 1 for only three weekends, Dracula's Midnight Masquerade transforms the historic grounds of Dodona Manor into the dark world of Bram Stoker's legendary vampire. Part immersive theatre and part free-roam haunted experience, audiences will journey through candlelit gardens, encounter Dracula and his Brides, and become part of the story unfolding around them.

The production expands upon Naut Human Productions' original Dracula Experience, which launched the company and welcomed more than 1,500 guests in its sold out 2024 run. This year's Masquerade introduces new theatrical encounters, expanded scares, and additional ways for audiences to venture deeper into Dracula's world.

Guests can extend their night with The Vampire Trail, an after-dark guided vampire tour through historic downtown Leesburg that carries the experience beyond the gates of Dodona Manor.

For those willing to get even closer to the Count, the Crimson Curse VIP Experience begins inside Dodona Manor's reportedly haunted cellar. The intimate 21+ pre-show encounter includes a blood bag sangria cocktail and an exclusive theatrical experience before guests emerge from the cellar to join the Masquerade.

Rather than watching from a traditional theatre seat, audiences move through the historic property as live performance, music, environmental storytelling, and scares unfold around them, creating a Dracula story they can literally step inside.

Dracula's Midnight Masquerade runs October 16-November 1, 2026 at George C. Marshall's Dodona Manor in downtown Leesburg, Virginia. Masquerade masks and attire is encouraged, but never required.



Rosie Gyselinck

Rosie Gyselinck

Lillian Hall

Rosie Gyselinck

Rosie Gyselinck, and Thomas Udlock

Thomas Udlock, and Chelsea Williamson

Bryan Bowen, and Rosie Gyselinck

Bryan Bowen, and Thomas Udlock

Chelsea Williamson, and Thomas Udlock

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