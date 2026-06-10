PASSPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL to Return to Creative Cauldron Stage in Falls Church
This year's festival will feature a summer of world-class music, curated by the acclaimed local musical duo Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau.
Creative Cauldron Stage will present the return of its highly anticipated summer tradition, the Passport Music Festival, running from June 13, 2026 through September 13, 2026.
This year's festival will feature a summer of world-class music, curated by the acclaimed local musical duo Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau.
Creative Cauldron Stage is an award-winning non-profit theater and educational arts organization whose innovative programs in the performing and visual arts embody collaboration, experimentation and community engagement.
The theatre's new location at Broad and Washington will give Creative Cauldron Stage a permanent home for the next 30 years, making a cultural anchor to a comprehensively planned arts and entertainment district that can appeal to people of all ages, incomes, and cultures.
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CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical
Arena Stage (6/12-8/09)
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Loot
Gunston Arts Center (6/05-6/28)
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Pete the Cat: A Live Rock Musical
Imagination Stage (6/17-7/26)
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Wendell Pierce in Othello
Shakespeare Theatre Company (5/19-6/28)
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Macbeth
Three Notch Theatre (8/06-8/15)
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The Roaring Girl
Spooky Action Theater (6/05-6/27)
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Mamma Mia!
National Theatre (10/27-11/15)
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Rockville Little Theatre presents "Fences"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (4/30-5/09)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
National Theatre (12/15-2/07)
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Beyond Therapy by Christopher Durang
ARTfactory (7/24-8/02)