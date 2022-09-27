Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

News: Broadway Star Nikki Renée Daniels to Teach Master Class at The Theatre Lab

The one time only event happens on October 4th

Register for Washington, DC News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  
News: Broadway Star Nikki Renée Daniels to Teach Master Class at The Theatre Lab
Nikki Renée Daniels

The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts is thrilled to partner with the American Pops Orchestra to welcome Broadway star Nikki Renée Daniels for a one-time class for all actors and theatre lovers. Ms. Daniels will coach two advanced performers in front of an audience, giving everyone an opportunity to watch, learn, and ask questions about Ms. Daniels phenomenal acting and singing career.

Attendees will also receive access to $10 tickets (regularly $35) for Black Broadway with the American Pops Orchestra on October 5, featuring Ms. Daniels, Norm Lewis, and other Broadway luminaries.

Nikki Renée Daniels recently starred as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago company of Hamilton, and as Jenny in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Company. Her other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), LesMisérables (Fantine), Anything Goes, Promises Promises, and Lestat. She recently played Martha Jefferson in 1776 at Encores, and Rose Lennox in The Secret Garden at David Geffen Hall. She made her New York City Opera debut as Clara in Porgy and Bess. Her debut album Home is available on iTunes.

Tuesday, October 4th at 6:00pm at The Theatre Lab, 900 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC.

Register here to attend as an audience member. Only $10!

Like most master classes, this is primarily a watch-and-learn event, but anyone interested in being considered to receive coaching from Ms. Daniels in front of the audience may submit a recording of up to 90 seconds of a musical theatre song. Registration for the event is required before submitting, and we need to receive adult (over 18) submissions by September 28. Submissions from teens 14-18 years old may be submitted through October 2. There is no additional fee.


Regional Awards


From This Author - Elliot Lanes

Elliot Lanes has been working in theatre for over 20 years as a PSM, Sound Designer, Board Op....you get the idea. He has had the pleasure of working with some of DC's finest artists at venues ... (read more about this author)


Interview: Theatre Life with Adrian RiesInterview: Theatre Life with Adrian Ries
July 15, 2022

Adrian Ries is currently living his theatre life as the musical director for the U.S. National Tour of The Band's Visit. The show runs through July 17th in the Eisenhower Theater at Kennedy Center. For those who can't see the tour in DC, it will conclude in Richmond VA playing from July 26th to the 31st.
Interview: Theatre Life with Bree LowdermilkInterview: Theatre Life with Bree Lowdermilk
July 14, 2022

Theatre Life chats with Bree Lowdermilk, one of the most talented modern-day composers working in the musical theatre. You might know her work from her long association with book writer/lyricist Kait Kerrigan. 
Interview: Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter on Her Long Association with Legendary Film Composer John WilliamsInterview: Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter on Her Long Association with Legendary Film Composer John Williams
July 6, 2022

Deborah F. Rutter is the President of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. A post she has held since September 1st, 2014. 
Interview: Theatre Life with Melanie MooreInterview: Theatre Life with Melanie Moore
June 30, 2022

Today’s subject Melanie Moore is currently living her theatre life playing the iconic literary character Scout Finch in the U.S. Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird. The show is currently in performance at Kennedy Center’s Opera House and will play through July tenth.
Review: BROADWAY IN THE PARK at Wolf TrapReview: BROADWAY IN THE PARK at Wolf Trap
June 28, 2022

What did our critic think? This past weekend Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap teamed up for the second annual edition of Broadway in The Park which like last year featured some of Signature Theatre’s best performers, two Broadway headliners and a 25, yes, 25-piece orchestra. The result was a truly lovely evening of showtunes from multiple decades.