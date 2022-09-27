News: Broadway Star Nikki Renée Daniels to Teach Master Class at The Theatre Lab

Nikki Renée Daniels

The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts is thrilled to partner with the American Pops Orchestra to welcome Broadway star Nikki Renée Daniels for a one-time class for all actors and theatre lovers. Ms. Daniels will coach two advanced performers in front of an audience, giving everyone an opportunity to watch, learn, and ask questions about Ms. Daniels phenomenal acting and singing career.

Attendees will also receive access to $10 tickets (regularly $35) for Black Broadway with the American Pops Orchestra on October 5, featuring Ms. Daniels, Norm Lewis, and other Broadway luminaries.

Nikki Renée Daniels recently starred as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago company of Hamilton, and as Jenny in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Company. Her other Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), LesMisérables (Fantine), Anything Goes, Promises Promises, and Lestat. She recently played Martha Jefferson in 1776 at Encores, and Rose Lennox in The Secret Garden at David Geffen Hall. She made her New York City Opera debut as Clara in Porgy and Bess. Her debut album Home is available on iTunes.

Tuesday, October 4th at 6:00pm at The Theatre Lab, 900 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC.

Register here to attend as an audience member. Only $10!

Like most master classes, this is primarily a watch-and-learn event, but anyone interested in being considered to receive coaching from Ms. Daniels in front of the audience may submit a recording of up to 90 seconds of a musical theatre song. Registration for the event is required before submitting, and we need to receive adult (over 18) submissions by September 28. Submissions from teens 14-18 years old may be submitted through October 2. There is no additional fee.