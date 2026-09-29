National Chamber Ensemble Opens 20th Anniversary Season

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National Chamber Ensemble (NCE) opens its 20th Anniversary Season on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center – Theater 1 with Romantic Masterworks: Mendelssohn, Schubert and Brahms.

The program brings together acclaimed NCE instrumentalists and soprano Karin Paludan for an evening celebrating the beauty, passion, and lyricism of the Romantic era. National Chamber Ensemble is honored to welcome special guest, Diana Stelzer, Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum, D.C..

The opening-night program features three beloved composers whose music continues to captivate audiences around the world. The concert celebrates the extraordinary emotional range, lyricism, passion, and elegance of the Romantic tradition.

Featured works include Franz Schubert's "Shepherd on the Rock," a captivating work for soprano, violin and piano; Felix Mendelssohn's Piano Trio in D minor, a work of extraordinary lyricism and energy; and Johannes Brahms' dramatic Piano Quartet in G minor, one of the composer's most powerful chamber works.

Soprano Karin Paludan joins NCE musicians Carlos Cesar Rodríguez, piano; Leo Sushansky, violin and Artistic Director; Uri Wassertzug, viola; and Steven Honigberg, cello.

"Opening our 20th season with Schubert, Mendelssohn and Brahms is a wonderful way to celebrate the music that has inspired NCE audiences for two decades," said Leo Sushansky, NCE Artistic Director. "This season is both a celebration of our history and a look toward the future, with great masterworks, exciting artists, new musical experiences, and programs that connect us to our community."

Founded in 2007, National Chamber Ensemble has become an established part of Arlington's and the DC area’s cultural community, presenting acclaimed musicians in innovative programs that combine beloved masterworks with musical discoveries. The organization also provides educational and community programs designed to make exceptional chamber music accessible to audiences of all ages. NCE's 2026–2027 season is titled "A Season of Masters from Baroque to Soul."

The anniversary season continues with Holiday Cheer! on December 19, a Valentine's Tribute to Arlington native Roberta Flack on February 13, Energy of Spring on April 10, and concludes June 12 with Vivaldi's Extraordinary Four Seasons, featuring celebrated actress, singer, and philanthropist Lynda Carter as guest host and narrator.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 03 Hrs 29 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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