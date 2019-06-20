Melissa Errico and Wesley Taylor Headline Signature Theatre's Summer Cabaret Series

Virginia's Signature Theatre opens its air-conditioned doors for a brand new Summer Cabaret Series - three weeks of live music and performances by Broadway and DC area stars. The cabaret series runs July 17 through August 4 in Signature's intimate ARK Theatre.

Tony Award nominated Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, Amour) brings the songs of her highly successful album Sondheim Sublime to the Signature stage. Errico ranges from "Children will Listen" to "Not While I'm Around" to "Losing my Mind" to "Send in the Clowns" in a unique tribute exploring the heartfelt and reflective side of Sondheim's music and lyrics.

Broadway's Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants, NBC's SMASH) returns to Signature Theatre after his critically acclaimed performance as the Emcee in Signature's 2015 production of Cabaret. In Finally, a Show about ME, he chronicles a self-indulgent timeline from his attention-starved youth to grown-up Wes. Weaving a variety of songs with hilarious stories of adolescence, Wesley comes front and center to tell the tale of how his precocious, ambitious and arrogant younger self got him to where he is today.

Recent Helen Hayes Award winner and Signature favorite Maria Rizzo (Signature's A Little Night Music, Gypsy) celebrates the vivacious, sexiest women of Broadway with tales from seductive stage roles and beyond with her cabaret Vamping. Channeling Gwen Verdon and more, Maria vamps and belts in a hilarious and steamy evening of songs and stories including "Big Spender," "Lost and Found" and "A Call from the Vatican."

The Platters lead vocalist, Joe Coleman, makes his Signature Theatre debut with his cabaret No Boundaries. From Platters hits such as "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes" and "Only You" to other classics such as "Unchained Melody" and "What's Going On" to the songs of BB King, Duke Ellington and James Taylor, Joe invites you on a journey of musical discovery as he shares the soundtrack of his life.

Billboard charting vocalist and DC native Christie Dashiell makes her debut at Signature with a soulful salute to Earth, Wind & Fire. With Signature favorite Mark G. Meadows on the piano, Christie and her quartet re-imagine some of the group's most popular songs from "September" to "Love's Holiday" to "Can't Hide Love" as well as some of Christie's original music.

Helen Hayes Award winner and Signature favorite Erin Driscoll (Signature's Titanic, Ford's Into the Woods) explores the evolution of the Broadway soprano in her cabaret My Favorite Things. Erin celebrates Broadway's most glorious trebles, from Julie Andrews and Barbara Cook to Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald, in an evening of musical theater classics and contemporary gems.

Awa Sal Secka (Blackbeard, Jesus Christ Superstar) teams up with Christian Douglas (United States Army Chorus) for a cabaret toast to dynamic duos. Exploring all sides of duality, Awa and Christian fuse iconic songs from famous musical theater pairs, such as Rodgers and Hammerstein, with well-known duets across the music spectrum from theater to jazz to pop, and sprinkle in a few new songs from their own personal songbook.

Complete schedule of all performers' cabarets appear below.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets to cabarets in the series are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at SigTheatre.org, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 703 820 9771.



All-Access passes are available for $175, and can be purchased at SigTheatre.org, by phone or in person at the Signature Theatre Box Office. The All-Access Pass allows patrons to choose any (or all) of the Cabarets for one low price.

