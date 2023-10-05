McLean Community Players to Present PROOF at The Alden Theatre

Proof by David Auburn, which won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play, will be presented by the McLean Community Players at the Alden Theatre on Oct. 27, 28, and 29. Proof tells the story of Catherine, a troubled young woman, who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Catherine has inherited her father's mathematical brilliance, but after his death, she is haunted by the fear that she might also share his debilitating mental illness. The play opens on the eve of her 25th birthday, when she is faced with dealing with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father, who hopes to find valuable work in 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Then Hal discovers a ground-breaking proof about prime numbers in one of the notebooks. Proof will be directed by Michael Replogle and produced by Claire Tse.

Director Michael Replogle says, "This is a play that l have used as a teaching tool for years but never had the opportunity to direct in its entirety. David Auburn has created a true and visceral picture of a family dealing with the dementia of a once genius patriarch. And the real possibility of his daughter having the same disease. It gives me and the performers a chance at some real genuine acting choices. And it ends as all great plays end, not happily ever after but with the hope that tomorrow might be better."

MCP's production of Proof will run the weekend of Oct. 27-29, 2023.Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. at the Alden Theatre in the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA 22101.Tickets are $25, general admission; $20 for seniors, students, and McLean Tax District residents. Tickets are available online at Click Here and at the Alden Box Office. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are $20 and are available through the Alden Box Office at 571-296-8385.

The McLean Community Players, based in McLean, Virginia, is committed to doing theater for the community, in the community, with the community and sustained by the community. MCP strives to select performers and volunteers from all ages, diverse identities, and more to represent our diverse, talented community. This MCP intentional focus aligns with the MCC vision to have diversity representation in performances.

Production Team for Proof

Director.................................................................. Michael Replogle

Producer.......................................................................... Claire Tse

Assistant Director/Stage Manager ........................... Margaret Berkowitz

Assistant Stage Manager................................................. Camila Uechi

Set Design/Construction.......................................... Adrienne Kammer

Lighting Designer ......................................................... Ari McSherry

Sound Designer............................................................ Adam Parker

Production Adviser.......................................................... Karen Veltri

Website Manager................................................... George Farnsworth

Social Media.................................................................... Jess Rawls

Publicity................................................................ Cathy Farnsworth

Playbill Ads............................................................. Tula Pendergrast

Playbill Editor........................................................... Shayne Gardner

House Manager........................................................... Bunny Bonnes

Cast for Proof

Catherine....................................................................... Jess Rawls

Robert......................................................................... Dave Wright

Hal......................................................................... Ernest Fleischer

Claire.......................................................................... Hilary Sutton