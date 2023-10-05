McLean Community Players to Present PROOF at The Alden Theatre

Running Oct. 27-29, 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Photo 3 Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

McLean Community Players to Present PROOF at The Alden Theatre

Proof by David Auburn, which won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play, will be presented by the McLean Community Players at the Alden Theatre on Oct. 27, 28, and 29. Proof tells the story of Catherine, a troubled young woman, who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Catherine has inherited her father's mathematical brilliance, but after his death, she is haunted by the fear that she might also share his debilitating mental illness. The play opens on the eve of her 25th birthday, when she is faced with dealing with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father, who hopes to find valuable work in 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Then Hal discovers a ground-breaking proof about prime numbers in one of the notebooks. Proof will be directed by Michael Replogle and produced by Claire Tse.

Director Michael Replogle says, "This is a play that l have used as a teaching tool for years but never had the opportunity to direct in its entirety. David Auburn has created a true and visceral picture of a family dealing with the dementia of a once genius patriarch. And the real possibility of his daughter having the same disease. It gives me and the performers a chance at some real genuine acting choices. And it ends as all great plays end, not happily ever after but with the hope that tomorrow might be better."

MCP's production of Proof will run the weekend of Oct. 27-29, 2023.Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. at the Alden Theatre in the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA 22101.Tickets are $25, general admission; $20 for seniors, students, and McLean Tax District residents. Tickets are available online at Click Here and at the Alden Box Office. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are $20 and are available through the Alden Box Office at 571-296-8385.

The McLean Community Players, based in McLean, Virginia, is committed to doing theater for the community, in the community, with the community and sustained by the community. MCP strives to select performers and volunteers from all ages, diverse identities, and more to represent our diverse, talented community. This MCP intentional focus aligns with the MCC vision to have diversity representation in performances.

Production Team for Proof

Director.................................................................. Michael Replogle

Producer.......................................................................... Claire Tse

Assistant Director/Stage Manager ........................... Margaret Berkowitz

Assistant Stage Manager................................................. Camila Uechi

Set Design/Construction.......................................... Adrienne Kammer

Lighting Designer ......................................................... Ari McSherry

Sound Designer............................................................ Adam Parker

Production Adviser.......................................................... Karen Veltri

Website Manager................................................... George Farnsworth

Social Media.................................................................... Jess Rawls

Publicity................................................................ Cathy Farnsworth

Playbill Ads............................................................. Tula Pendergrast

Playbill Editor........................................................... Shayne Gardner

House Manager........................................................... Bunny Bonnes

Cast for Proof

Catherine....................................................................... Jess Rawls

Robert......................................................................... Dave Wright

Hal......................................................................... Ernest Fleischer

Claire.......................................................................... Hilary Sutton




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
SHEAR MADNESS Resumes Performances At The Kennedy Center Photo
SHEAR MADNESS Resumes Performances At The Kennedy Center

Shear Madness, the Guinness World Record holder for longest-running play in America, is back at the Kennedy Center. Get ready for a night of laughter and suspense as you help solve the mystery.

2
Takacs Quartet to Premiere New Work by Ngwenyama in National Tour Photo
Takacs Quartet to Premiere New Work by Ngwenyama in National Tour

The world-renowned Takacs Quartet embarks on a national 13-city tour, featuring a new work by award-winning violist and composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama. Don't miss the world premiere of 'Flow' at Cal Performances in Berkeley on November 12th.

3
TYRANTS Will Have a Special Presentation at The U.S. National Archives This Week Photo
TYRANTS Will Have a Special Presentation at The U.S. National Archives This Week

TYRANTS, a new musical based on the life of Edwin Booth starring Tony nominee A.J. SHIVELY, will play two special concert performances this Friday and Saturday at the United States National Archives in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

4
Review: THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW at Imagination Stage Photo
Review: THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW at Imagination Stage

Seeing the caterpillar made my son's jaw literally drop open! Now playing at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland, the ravenous insect is the headliner with opening acts of three other Eric Carle stories.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scorched
ExPats Theatre (9/23-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Alden Theatre (10/27-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Canadian Brass Christmas
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/26-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
The National Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NSO: Yefim Bronfman plays Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 | Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony
Concert Hall at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (11/30-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alceste at GALA Hispanic Theatre
GALA Hispanic Theatre (10/07-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (11/16-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Toby's Dinner Theatre (8/25-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Más Aventuras de Don Quijote (More Adventures of Don Quixote)
GALA Hispanic Theatre (3/09-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Kennedy Center Chamber Players: Fall Concert
Terrace Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (11/05-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You