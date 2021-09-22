Mason's Performing Arts Venues Announce Vaccination Requirement

George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) announced that beginning October 18, 2021 and until further notice, all attendees regardless of age who attend an indoor event or performance at the Center for the Arts, the Hylton Performing Arts Center, or any of Mason's CVPA performance and exhibition venues, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the date of their visit and present proof of vaccination and matching ID or show a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry into the venue. Face coverings will remain required indoors for all patrons ages two and up.

"Our motto in CVPA is 'the arts create community' and we want to keep that community healthy, safe, and comfortable as we offer more and more public performances and exhibitions this fall," shares Rick Davis, Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Executive Director of the Hylton Center. "To that end, we are joining with a vast number of our colleague venues across the country in putting COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements in place. In taking these steps, we are acting on Mason's guiding principle: 'We pledge to support the health, safety, and well-being of the Mason community while fulfilling the university's mission'."

Events scheduled from September 21 through October 17, 2021 at all CVPA venues will continue with the previously announced safety protocol requiring all patrons ages two and up to wear face coverings at all times. Proof of vaccination will not be required for these events between September 21 and October 17, 2021.

Patrons with tickets to upcoming events who have concerns about the updated policy may contact the venue Ticket Offices:

Center for the Arts: (text) stagecfa@gmu.edu, (voice) 703-993-2787

Hylton Center: (text) hylton@gmu.edu, (voice) 703-993-7759

Effective October 18, 2021

CVPA Event and Performance COVID-19a?? Vaccination Requirement:

Proof of vaccination and matching photo ID will be required upon entry into the venue in the form of a physical vaccination card, a digital copy on a mobile device, a printout from a medical provider or an individual's state vaccine registry.a??a??

Patrons who are not vaccinated (including those under age 12) must provide proof of negative COVID-19 testa??prior to entering the venue.

Acceptable negative results must be from either CDC approved:

Rapid Antigen tests within 48 hours of performance time or

PCR tests within 72 hours of performance time



Self-administered or at-home COVID-19 test results will not be accepted.a??

Acceptable results must be displayed upon entry into the venue either digitally on a mobile device or printed.

This policy applies to all attendees, including those who did not purchase tickets. All members of an attending party ages two and up must be prepared to wear face coverings when indoors.

Proof of vaccination/COVID-19 test results will not be required for audiences at outdoor events.

Updated Venue Information, What to Expect, and FAQs:

Center for the Arts/CVPA Fairfax venues:

What to Expect: cfa.gmu.edu/expect

Vaccination Policy: cfa.gmu.edu/vaccination

Hylton Performing Arts Center:

What to Expect: HyltonCenter.org/expect

Vaccination Policy: HyltonCenter.org/vaccination