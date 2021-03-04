March Experiences Now On Sale For Social Strategy Game TWIST

TWIST, a virtual experience centered around a rotating series of social strategy games, has announced its March schedule with a slate of new and favorite games for players of all skill levels. Using common platforms like Zoom in new ways, TWIST combines the best elements of escape rooms, immersive theatre, and stab-you-in-the-back TV shows.

Tickets start at $10; players can register at twistvirtual.com. TWIST offers One Act, Two Act, and Three Act experiences depending on desired length of play. March events include:

Fresh Faces - March 5; 8-10pm ET | Free! Fresh Faces games welcome new players for an exclusive TWIST experience. Limited availability!

Late Night at the Manor - March 6; 10pm-12am ET | Players will receive a recipe for an exclusive cocktail created specifically for this relaxed, late night event.

Two Act - March 11; 8-10:30pm ET

Two Act - March 14; 2-4:30pm ET

St. Patrick's Day at the Manor - March 17; 8-10:30pm ET

Brunch at the Manor - March 27; 12-2:30pm ET | A fan favorite! Join our monthly brunch soiree -- pajamas and mimosas encouraged.

Each TWIST experience is made up of a combination of smaller individual games, allowing for multiple permutations and endless replayability. All games were developed exclusively for and by TWIST by theatre professionals, with the intention of forging connections and collaborations during this digital-first era.

In the spirit of March sporting brackets, TWIST's first-ever Manor Madness event will offer an exclusive experience for returning players. Manor Madness will showcase one group of players participating in all ten TWIST games over the course of two days to determine an ultimate champ. Returning players can register now at twistvirtual.com; space is limited.