MISERY to Open in Site-Specific Production at Historic Aldie Mill Cellar

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Naut Human Productions is inviting audiences to experience one of Stephen King's most celebrated thrillers this summer with Misery, William Goldman's acclaimed stage adaptation of the bestselling novel.

Presented inside the historic stone cellar at Aldie Mill Historic Park in Aldie, Virginia, the site-specific production transforms the centuries-old space into Annie Wilkes' secluded mountain home.

After a devastating car accident during a blizzard, bestselling novelist Paul Sheldon awakens in the care of his self-proclaimed "number one fan," Annie Wilkes. What begins as an act of rescue soon descends into a harrowing battle of obsession, control, and survival as Paul realizes escape may be impossible.

Blending psychological suspense with the immersive atmosphere of one of Northern Virginia's most unique historic venues, Misery places audiences just feet from the action.

Performances run August 20–23 and August 28–30, 2026, at Aldie Mill Historic Park, located at 39401 John Mosby Highway in Aldie, Virginia. Tickets are $40 for general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the production, seating is extremely limited, with only 40 seats available for each performance.

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