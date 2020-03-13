Kennedy Center Announces New Dates For SWAN LAKE

After careful consideration and an abundance of safety precautions for our patrons and artists, The Washington Ballet has made the decision to move the April 9 - 19 production of Swan Lake to June 13 - 21. The production remains at The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater.



Patrons who purchased single tickets for Swan Lake will soon be able to exchange their tickets to the performance date of their choice in their price level, subject to availability. The Washington Ballet will communicate to these patrons via e-mail in the next few days with the "go-live" date for exchanges.



The Washington Ballet Season Ticket Holders' tickets will automatically be migrated into the new show times, with their seat locations preserved. The Washington Ballet will communicate with Season Ticket Holders via e-mail with their updated show dates. Additionally, physical tickets for Season Ticket Holders will be sent in the coming weeks. Exchanges for alternative dates will be welcome by calling The Washington Ballet's Patron Services team at 202.891.7020 or emailing tickets@washingtonballet.org. The Washington Ballet will communicate to Season Ticket Holders via e-mail in the next few days with the "go-live" date for exchanges.





