Keegan's Boiler Room Series Announces 2023 Artist Opportunities

Accepting submissions for actors, stage managers, and videographers until February 15.

Jan. 17, 2023  

The Keegan Theatre's Boiler Room Series has announced numerous opportunities for actors, stage managers, and videographers for this spring's Boiler Room Series, a new works-focused initiative working to support and promote theater-makers who are driving theater in DC and beyond to new and unexpected places.

The 2023 BRS will take place in April and May and feature half-day workshops of 7 new plays by 5 featured playwrights, including Keegan's 2022-23 Playwright in Residence, Graziella Jackson, and 4 playwrights selected from hundreds of 2022 new play submissions. Workshops will culminate in live public table readings, followed by moderated talkbacks. All roles and positions are paid, and artists may submit for multiple roles.

2023 ACTORS, STAGE MANAGERS, & VIDEOGRAPHERS

Submissions will be accepted until February 15, 2023. Please see more information about these opportunities below, and follow this link to submit your information for consideration: https://forms.gle/HAoKp3vEa9AN3DEh9

Actor and stage manager submissions will be assessed and selected by the Boiler Room Series Panel in coordination with the featured playwrights and Keegan Theatre's Casting and Production Departments.

2023 ARTIST OPPORTUNITIES

Now accepting submissions for the following opportunities in the 2023 Boiler Room Series:

  • 37 Actors

  • 7 Stage Managers

  • 7 Videographers

This season's Boiler Room Series will be presented as live public table readings of 7 workshopped pieces on April 10, 17, and 22, and May 1, 8, 15, and 22. The April BRS readings will take place at the Keegan Theatre, while the May readings will be held at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum. Each date will include a half-day workshop of a new play during the day, followed by a live public table reading and moderated talkback that evening. All readings and talkbacks will be filmed.

The fee for actors and stage managers is $125. Videographers will be paid $20 hourly. The workshops will be held from 1pm-6pm and the table reads and talkbacks will be held from 7pm-10pm.

The 2023 Boiler Room Series featured works include:

10 APR, MON

AIR

Written by Graziella Jackson

Workshop Directed by Momo Nakamura

17 APR, MON

EARTH

Written by Graziella Jackson

Workshop Directed by Josh Sticklin

22 APR, MON

FIRE

Written by Graziella Jackson

Workshop Directed by Paige Washington

1 MAY, MON

ENTER GRETTA

Written by Kate Black-Spence

Workshop Directed by Momo Nakamura

8 MAY, MON

YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY

Written by Alyssa Haddad-Chin

Workshop Directed by Paige Washington

15 MAY, MON

THE OREOS

Written by Angelle Whavers

Workshop Directed by Josh Sticklin

22 MAY, MON

WAITING FOR MANILOW

Written by Stephen Mills

Workshop Directed by Oscar Ceville

To learn more about The Keegan Theatre and the Boiler Room Series, including its mission and history, please visit www.keegantheatre.com.




