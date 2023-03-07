KING LEAR Starring Patrick Page Extends for a Third and Final Time at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the third extension of King Lear with Patrick Page in the titular role and directed by Artistic Director Simon Godwin. This will be the final extension of the production and it must close April 16.

"I am humbled and heartened by the wonderful response we've had to this production," says Godwin. "To have audiences respond to Shakespeare so fully is a delight to see. I'm grateful to all who have made this show such a success and I'm thrilled to continue sharing this story for just a bit longer."

"Bolstered by Peter Marks' rave review in The Washington Post, King Lear has shattered our previous one-day sales record (set by the Broadway-bound musical Once Upon a One More Time)," notes STC Executive Director Chris Jennings. "Over the weekend, we recorded over $100K in sales in a single day for this production. To set a record with One More Time last season was one thing. To set a new record with a Shakespeare production feels more meaningful than words can express."

Patrick Page will continue his role as the titular king through this third and final extension. "To have Patrick return to STC in this role has been a joy-and I am incredibly appreciative and exhilarated to have him and so many members of our ensemble stay on with us through yet another extension," says Godwin.

STC has decided to add an additional eight performances (noted below).

Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30pm

Thursday, April 13th at 12:00pm AND 7:30pm

Friday, April 14th at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 15th at 2:00pm AND 8:00pm

Sunday, April 16th at 2:00pm AND 7:30pm

Performances are running now at STC's Klein Theatre. Tickets range from $35 to $190. For more details, visit the link below.