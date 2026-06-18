Interview: Theatre Life with Matt DiCarlo

Matt DiCarlo

Today’s subject Matt DiCarlo is currently living his theatre life as the International Associate Director for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The North American Tour is currently playing and engagement in the Opera House at Kennedy Center through June 28th.

Matt’s impressive resume includes of directorial credits includes the world premiere of Mischief Theatre’s The Comedy About Spies (West End 2025) and also staged the Off-Broadway production of their The Play That Goes Wrong. His Christmas Carol That Goes Wrong premiered in the West End last year and will be making it’s U.S. premiere this holiday season in Los Angeles. He has also associate directed Tick, Tick…Boom! at Kennedy Center, Sing Street at Huntington Theatre Company, The Color Purple (revival tour) and Beetlejuice in Seoul, South Korea. Read on to see how many productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Matt has been a part of so far.

Before becoming this very snazzy director type that Matt is, he was a Broadway Production Stage Manager. His credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, Beetlejuice, The Color Purple, and The Play That Goes Wrong. He was also an Assistant Stage Manager on Rock of Ages.

When not travelling the world making theatrical greatness, Matt is an avid fan of The Wizard of Oz. Honestly, isn’t everyone though?

Matt DiCarlo is one of those artists who enjoys what he’s doing to the max. This is evidenced by the fact that he keeps getting hired over and over again on both sides of the pond.

Grab yourself some tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical the musical at Kennedy Center and see how Matt DiCarlo is keeping Baz Luhrman’s artistic vision alive and well for all to enjoy.

He is truly living his theatre life to the fullest.

When did you have an idea that working in theatre was going to be your chosen profession?

I knew when I was a little kid that this is what I wanted to do, but the exact path changed a bit as I grew up. At first, I thought I wanted to be an actor — I was in all my school plays, went to summer theatre camp, took voice lessons, and did lots of community theatre. In High School, I ended up with the opportunity to be the Student Director of our production of Damn Yankees my senior year, and it changed my life. I could instantly feel that I was meant to be on the ‘other side of the proscenium.’ I’ve never wanted to do anything else but this. Theatre is job… and my hobby…I love it. My younger brother recently reminded me how rare it is to get to do what you LOVE for work, and how fortunate I am that my reality is just that. I’m really grateful.

Where did you receive your training?

I have a BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. I’m so grateful for my time there, but the greatest training I’ve had (and still am getting) is at work every day. You can only learn theatre by doing it. You can only understand the business by being in it.

What was your first professional job in the theatre?

Well, technically I guess it was when I was in Middle School. I was in the Children’s Ensemble of A Christmas Carol at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ in 1997 and 1998. I have the fondest memories of that time…it was all so magical and I was obsessed with learning about how it all happened how everything worked! That production has gone through such an evolution over the years. The version I was in was so beautiful and meticulously adapted and designed. It still informs choices I make as an artist! As an adult, my first professional job was as the Production Assistant for Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Cinderella in 2005.

How did you first become involved with Moulin Rouge! The Musical?

Before starting with Moulin Rouge, I had been working with Alex Timbers for several years. When this job came up, I was working on Beetlejuice the Musical.

There is a mutual trust that has always been part of my collaboration with Alex, and when joining the directing team at Moulin Rouge came up, I jumped at the opportunity. It’s such a sacred property for so many of us, the production is beautiful, and the team is quite literally the best in the business. I was meant to start with Moulin Rouge in 2020…but of course that didn’t happen. Originally, my focus was just on the North American companies of the show…and over the years, it has expanded into a more global position. I count my lucky stars every day for the experience that is Moulin Rouge!