Interview: Theatre Life with Matt DiCarlo
The very talented Director/Production Stage Manager on his long association with Moulin Rouge! The Musical and more.
Today’s subject Matt DiCarlo is currently living his theatre life as the International Associate Director for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The North American Tour is currently playing and engagement in the Opera House at Kennedy Center through June 28th.
Matt’s impressive resume includes of directorial credits includes the world premiere of Mischief Theatre’s The Comedy About Spies (West End 2025) and also staged the Off-Broadway production of their The Play That Goes Wrong. His Christmas Carol That Goes Wrong premiered in the West End last year and will be making it’s U.S. premiere this holiday season in Los Angeles. He has also associate directed Tick, Tick…Boom! at Kennedy Center, Sing Street at Huntington Theatre Company, The Color Purple (revival tour) and Beetlejuice in Seoul, South Korea. Read on to see how many productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Matt has been a part of so far.
Before becoming this very snazzy director type that Matt is, he was a Broadway Production Stage Manager. His credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, Beetlejuice, The Color Purple, and The Play That Goes Wrong. He was also an Assistant Stage Manager on Rock of Ages.
When not travelling the world making theatrical greatness, Matt is an avid fan of The Wizard of Oz. Honestly, isn’t everyone though?
Matt DiCarlo is one of those artists who enjoys what he’s doing to the max. This is evidenced by the fact that he keeps getting hired over and over again on both sides of the pond.
Grab yourself some tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical the musical at Kennedy Center and see how Matt DiCarlo is keeping Baz Luhrman’s artistic vision alive and well for all to enjoy.
He is truly living his theatre life to the fullest.
When did you have an idea that working in theatre was going to be your chosen profession?
I knew when I was a little kid that this is what I wanted to do, but the exact path changed a bit as I grew up. At first, I thought I wanted to be an actor — I was in all my school plays, went to summer theatre camp, took voice lessons, and did lots of community theatre. In High School, I ended up with the opportunity to be the Student Director of our production of Damn Yankees my senior year, and it changed my life. I could instantly feel that I was meant to be on the ‘other side of the proscenium.’ I’ve never wanted to do anything else but this. Theatre is job… and my hobby…I love it. My younger brother recently reminded me how rare it is to get to do what you LOVE for work, and how fortunate I am that my reality is just that. I’m really grateful.
Where did you receive your training?
I have a BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. I’m so grateful for my time there, but the greatest training I’ve had (and still am getting) is at work every day. You can only learn theatre by doing it. You can only understand the business by being in it.
What was your first professional job in the theatre?
Well, technically I guess it was when I was in Middle School. I was in the Children’s Ensemble of A Christmas Carol at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, NJ in 1997 and 1998. I have the fondest memories of that time…it was all so magical and I was obsessed with learning about how it all happened how everything worked! That production has gone through such an evolution over the years. The version I was in was so beautiful and meticulously adapted and designed. It still informs choices I make as an artist! As an adult, my first professional job was as the Production Assistant for Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of Cinderella in 2005.
How did you first become involved with Moulin Rouge! The Musical?
Before starting with Moulin Rouge, I had been working with Alex Timbers for several years. When this job came up, I was working on Beetlejuice the Musical.
There is a mutual trust that has always been part of my collaboration with Alex, and when joining the directing team at Moulin Rouge came up, I jumped at the opportunity. It’s such a sacred property for so many of us, the production is beautiful, and the team is quite literally the best in the business. I was meant to start with Moulin Rouge in 2020…but of course that didn’t happen. Originally, my focus was just on the North American companies of the show…and over the years, it has expanded into a more global position. I count my lucky stars every day for the experience that is Moulin Rouge!
You are billed as the International Associate Director for the show. Can you please tell us what that job entails?
I support and supervise the creative maintenance of the production for companies across the globe. I’m in touch with the local Associate and Resident Directors weekly, if not daily, and am in constant contact with the other International Creatives. I visit each production a few times a year to check-in on the show and those visits usually include some meetings, some show watches, and some brush-up rehearsals. I watch lots of videos, I participate in many casting processes and hiring and training processes of new directing team members, I help creatively coordinate photo shoots and press events, I am on lots of zooms, I write lots of emails, and I am in constant communication with Alex about how each production is functioning day-to-day. When there is a brand new production of the show happening, I head to that territory for several months to direct the company and launch the show…we are getting ready for Spain in 2027! It’s so unique to feel so integrated into so many productions of the show, even some in different languages…and my airline status is outstanding!
All totaled, how many productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have you been associated with thus far?
Eight…and the ninth is on its way! Broadway, the North American Tour, London, Germany, the Netherlands, the World Tour, South Korea, Australia…and here comes Spain!
Before becoming a director for several productions with the London based Mischief Theatre and more, you were a Production Stage Manager on Broadway and elsewhere. At what point did you decide that you wanted to stay to directing full time and do you miss stage managing?
Directing was always part of my life. From the time I was directing (very, very elaborate) productions in the backyard…to directing summer stock theatre right after college…and then taking over as an Associate Director on shows that I was the Production Stage Manager for, being in the director’s chair is always something that interested me. I never thought of being a PSM as a stepping stone to that, though. The pandemic was really the big page turn for me…I had found a lot of success as the PSM of new musicals, and as much as I loved doing that, I was aware that I loved directing the subsequent replacement casts or the national tours more. I knew I was ready to helm productions of my own and knew that I wanted to devote my time to cultivating a career in directing. The position at Moulin Rouge was a huge anchor for the shift. I’m so happy with where I am now, and really proud (I don’t really say that often), and if there is one thing I miss the most about being a PSM, it’s the sense of community and camaraderie that comes with being part of the company, in the building, making the show happen 8 times a week. There’s nothing in the world like that.
Why do you think audiences respond so positively to Moulin Rouge! The Musical?
I think Moulin Rouge! The Musical delivers EXACTLY what you want it to. Of course, it is a big, flashy, elaborate, and detailed spectacle. It is also a deeply human and emotionally rooted story about love, life, art, and the people who MAKE the art. You can’t beat the score, either. So many of the greatest songs EVER appear in the musical. The staging, the choreography, the design, the storytelling…it’s all done at the most dynamic and exciting level. Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love are at the core of the story…and I think that audiences really leave being able to celebrate those ideals.
Special thanks to Kennedy Center's Director of Public Relations for Programming PJ Elliott for his assistance in coordinating this interview.
Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.
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