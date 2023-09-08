Interview: Theatre Life with Erin Davie

Erin Davie Today’s subject Erin Davie is currently living her theatre life in Signature Theatre’s excellent production of Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman’s The Bridges of Madison County in which she plays the lead role of Francesca. The production continues through September 17th in Signature’s MAX space. This is not Erin’s first time performing here in the DC area. Previously she performed in Carousel at Olney Theatre Center, A Time to Kill at Arena Stage, and Side Show at Kennedy Center. The latter got Erin a Helen Hayes Award nomination and a Drama Desk nomination when the production transferred to Broadway. Erin’s select Broadway credits include Camilla Parker Bowles in Diana, Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Young Little Edie in Grey Gardens which won her a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut, and Niki Harris in Curtains. Off- Broadway credits include The Glorious Ones at Lincoln Center Theater and Applause at Encores!. You might have also seen Erin in your living rooms on the TV shows New Amsterdam or Law and Order or The Good Wife to name a few. The role of Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County might be one of the harder roles to perform in modern theatre because you need an actress who is basically a coloratura soprano to sing it. Erin Davie’s performance is both moving and vocally soaring and something all lovers of good performance need to see. Get on over to Signature Theatre’s production of The Bridges of Madison County to see Erin Daive and company before “It All Fades Away”. At what age would you say you became a theatre kid? 13 maybe? Where did you receive your training? I was a voice a major at CCM my freshman year of college and transferred to Boston Conservatory for theater Was there a particular teacher that you would say was your biggest champion for you becoming a performer? Phoebe Binkley in Nashville TN. I had just started to sing, and my mom sent me to her for voice lessons. L-R Carole Taylor, and Erin Davie with Carole's cousin John Parrish during her professional stage debut run of Fiddler on The Roof at Austin Peay State University.

Photo courtesy of the artist.​​​ What was your first professional performing job? I did Fiddler on The Roof at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville TN when I was 16. I think I was paid a very small salary and I am still good friends with the girl who played my sister. L-R Mark Evans and Erin Davie in Signature Theatre's production of

The Bridges of Madison County.

Photo by Daniel Rader. For those not familiar with The Bridges of Madison County, can you please tell us a little something about the show and also something about your character of Francesca? Bridges is a love story that many people can relate to because it reflects how complicated life and love can be. It’s about making hard choices and has one of the best scores EVER. Francesca is a war bride from Italy who is blindsided by love that comes into her life at an unexpected time. Can you please tell us how the production concept for Signature Theatre’s production of The Bridges of Madison County differs from Broadway and other productions of the show? This production is so intimate because it only seats 265. It’s set up as a traverse stage so the audience is on each side of us and every seat is extremely close to the stage. It’s like you are a fly on the wall of this story.

L-R Mark Evans and Erin Davie in Signature Theatre's production of

The Bridges of Madison County.

Photo by Daniel Rader.

Francesca vocally is what we would call a coloratura soprano. Would you say this is your most challenging role vocally to date?

It is challenging but honestly, singing more classical music styles like this is easier than something like Side Show. One of the hardest things about heavy singing roles is when the roles are also emotional. The navigation of emotion and singing takes more effort and balance than if I was just singing through the score for pleasure.

Can you please talk about your warm up process and how you keep your voice in shape to sing this vocally demanding musical eight shows a week?

I have not always been great at warming up but for this show, I find it very necessary. I use a warm up my voice teacher Neal Harrelson gave me with a lot of range stretching exercises. I need to know where my voice is sitting on any given day, so I know what to expect and how to navigate throughout the show.

You played Camilla Parker Bowles on Broadway in Diana. Some feel that show was unfairly treated in NY. Others feel Princess Diana should be left to rest in peace. Can you talk about your experience of working on that show and do you think it deserved better on Broadway?

Diana was a surprise delight for a lot of people. I have so many people come up to me telling me how much they love it. (Often like it’s a shameful secret) I am sad that more people didn’t get to experience it in person as it was electric on stage and I know there would have been even more of an audience for it if it hadn’t closed early.

I felt like the show celebrated Diana and was made with a lot of care to be respectful yet lighthearted and fun.

L-R Erin Davie, Andy Karl, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera, and Alison Cimmet

at the Broadway opening night party of The Visit.

Everyone in the photo worked together in The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Roundabout Theatre Company.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

You played Rosa Bud in Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. The production featured the legendary Chita Rivera as Princess Puffer. What do you remember most about working with this Broadway icon on that show?

The most vivid thing I remember was getting to come on stage with her and sitting at her feet while she sang “Garden Path to Hell” to me. I couldn’t believe I got to sit there and experience that every night.

What would you like audiences to take away with them after seeing The Bridges of Madison County?

It may be cliche but “Love is Always Better”

I saw the movie when I was in high school, it prompted me to ask a boy out that I liked. Something about the idea of not letting love pass you by gave me the courage to do that and we were together for 9 years.

After The Bridges of Madison County concludes its run at Signature Theatre, what is next for you?

A few readings.

Special thanks to Signature Theatre's Marketing Manager and Publicist Zachary Flick for his assistance in coordinating this interview.

