Interview: Theatre Life with David Holcenberg

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David Holcenberg

Today’s subject David Holcenberg is currently living his theatre as the Musical Supervisor/Arranger and Co-Orchestrator of the World Premiere Musical CrazySexyCool- The TLC Musical. The show continues its engagement at Arena Stage through August 9th in the Kreeger Theater.

Although CrazySexyCool- The TLC Musical is David’s first time working at Arena Stage, he is no stranger to the DMV theatre scene. His previous area credits include Blackbeard, Light Years, and Chess and more at Signature Theatre.

David has worked on thirteen Broadway shows, including most recently, MJ (Tony and Grammy nominations, Drama Desk Award), Mamma Mia!, Groundhog Day, and Matilda. Other NY credits include the very underappreciated The Story of My Life, Rocky, Dessa Rose, and Seussical.

Other credits include the world premiere of Newsies at Paper Mill Playhouse, the US premiere of Ragtime (LA Drama Critics Award), The Radio City Summer Spectacular starting the Rockettes, The Phantom of the Opera in Toronto, and Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl.

As if all of that isn’t impressive enough for you, David has also conducted and/or produced over a dozen original cast albums, including the Grammy- nominated MJ, Matilda, and Seussical.

Jukebox musicals rise and fall on weather or not the exiting songs from a group or singer’s catalogue mesh with the book that is created to link the songs together.

CrazySexyCool- The TLC Musical succeeds in this for sure. One of the biggest reasons is David Holcenberg’s work on the show. His orchestrations, along with Co-Orchestrator/Musical Director/Associate Musical Supervisor/Additional and Vocal Arranger Jaret Landon, keep everything you expect to hear in the TLC catalogue while making the songs sound very theatrical. That doesn’t always happen with this genre of show.

Forget about all the offstage drama you might have read about regarding Arena Stage. CrazySexyCool- The TLC Musical proves the company is still producing quality work that audiences NEED to continue to support. In other words, grab your tickets and have a great time. The cast is off the charts, the script and direction by Kwame Kwei-Armah has a cinematic feel to it and of course, the work of David Holcenberg elevates the show even higher. He is truly living his theatre life to the fullest.

When did you realize that working in the theatre was going to be your chosen profession?

I did quite a bit of playing piano for theatre while I was in college at Indiana University, but never thought it could be a career. After college, I moved to LA to work in a recording studio as a second engineer. I was working very long hours and not enjoying it very much. I saw these musicians coming in for those sessions that I thought I could compete with as a musician. I went to see a show in LA and at intermission walked down to the pit to chat with the pianist. I told her I played for shows in college and loved it, and could I possibly make a living doingsomething like that? She invited me to sit with her in the pit for a show, encouraged me to try to be a musician and hired me as her assistant on another show soon after. I started doing anything I could in LA, high school theater; college theater; small equity waiver (99 seat) theater. I also got a job playing for the voice classes at AADA. I slowly worked my way up in LA and started doing larger shows.

Where did you receive your training?

At Indiana University where I got a BM in Music Composition and an AS in Audio Technology.

What was your first professional job as a conductor and also as an orchestrator?

That’s actually tricky to answer, cause it came in phases. My very first conducting job was for the musical Oliver at Cal Tech. My first professional theater conducting job was at Sacramento Music Circus conducting Big River.

In terms of orchestrating, that also came in phases. I did some small arrangements for shows throughout my career—but I guess my first real professional orchestration job was for a reimagined production of Chess at Signature Theatre in DC. My first Broadway orchestration was for MJ.

Stoney B. Woods, Jade Milan, Holli’ Gabrielle Conway,

and the company in Arena Stage's production

of CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

Why do you think the songs of TLC are perfect for a theatrical treatment?

What is great about the TLC catalog is that they are surprisingly varied, from very pop to hip hop and R and B. The challenge (and fun) of these types of shows is taking these amazing pop songs, which by their nature is about a person’s feeling in a moment in time, to use them in a theatrical setting where the character has to grow and change within the song.

Can you please tell us about how you determined what the orchestration for CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical was going to be and how many players in total you have?

Some of the choices were easy, we had to have drums, bass, keys, and guitar. I decided to have a second guitar because there were many times I wanted both rhythm and lead parts going on. Then I decided we needed horns, because there are some TLC songs where the horns parts are iconic—particularly Creep and Waterfalls. So, the overall band size is 9. Keys 1/Conductor, Keys 2, Guitar 1, Guitar 2, Bass, Drums, 2 trumpets and trombone.

Holli’ Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan, and Stoney B. Woods (Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas)

in Arena Stage's production of CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

This is not your first time working on a show that is based on the songs of a particular artist. How do you approach taking the songs of Michael Jackson, ABBA, or TLC and turning them into songs for a theatrical presentation?

One of my favorite parts of these kinds of shows is (as mentioned above) figuring out how to take these songs and shape them to tell the story the playwright is looking to tell. Musical theater, no matter the style, has to be theater first. I pride myself in being able to use the amazing songs of these artists to tell those stories. I love to use some of the songs thematically as underscoring and dance music, and develop and tweak the songs themselves to add to the drama.

You were the Musical Director for a very underappreciated musical called The Story of My Life. What are your memories of working with legendary orchestrator Jonathan Tunick on that show and why do you think it had such a brief run on Broadway?

Oh, Jonathan is the best! I learned so much from him. One of the first shows I conducted on Broadway was Titanic, which was Jonathan’s and had a 27 piece orchestra. His work on that was so perfect and beautiful. For The Story of My Life, he made such specific and unique choices, including having a dedicated bassoon book. He is also one of the best storytellers you will ever know, and boy does he have great stories! He taught me that an orchestration should not feel complete without the vocal part. There has to be space for that. I have taken that lesson with me.

I loved The Story of My Life—what a special show. I can’t say why it didn’t run on Broadway—it certainly has the quality to be a big success. Maybe it would have been better off-Broadway, since it is just a 2 person cast. I do know, it gets performed a lot all over the world now, and that makes me really happy.

What is next for you in 2026 and beyond workwise?

I am happy to have a little break after CrazySexyCool. Besides supervising the 3 productions of MJ around the world and the national tour of Mamma Mia, my next fun project is a reinvention of My Favorite Year by Aherns and Flaherty. I am so lucky to have done 5 shows with Lynn and Steve and not only are they amazing and legendary writers, but good friends.

Special thanks to Arena Stage's Public Relations Specialist Anastasia St. Hilaire for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

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