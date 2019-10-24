Gianandrea Noseda Leads Act II Of TRISTAN In DC & NYC Next Month

Gianandrea Noseda continues his third season as Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) by leading the Orchestra in its return to New York City conducting Act II of Wagner's Tristan und Isolde for one performance only on November 17, 2019 as part of Lincoln Center's Great Performers series and White Light Festival. Noseda, who just last spring brought the NSO to Carnegie Hall for a critically acclaimed concert, will first perform Act II of Tristan und Isolde at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on November 13 and 15, 2019, before conducting the program in New York with the same soloists: tenor Stephen Gould and soprano Christine Goerke in the title roles.



A celebrated and in-demand interpreter of symphonic and operatic repertoire, Noseda turns toward the German repertoire with these three performances of Wagner's Tristan und Isolde. Leading the ensemble of seasoned and emerging Wagner artists will be the two of the most celebrated American Wagnerians singing today: soprano Christine Goerke and tenor Stephen Gould. Joining Goerke and Gould for these performances will be mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, who sang Brangäne in the Metropolitan Opera's new production of Tristan und Isolde by Marius Trelinski in 2016, bass-baritone Günther Groissböck as King Marke, tenor Neal Cooper as Melot, and baritone Hunter Enoch as Kurwenal. Noseda's performances of Act II of Tristan und Isolde precede his first complete Ring Cycle in coming seasons at the Zurich Opera House, where he will begin his tenure as General Music Director in the 2021-2022 season.



A longtime Principal Guest Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra, Noseda will return to the London Symphony Orchestra for the first time this season conducting two Russian-inspired programs featuring works by Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Britten on October 31 and November 3, 2019 at Barbican Hall.



On October 31 and November 3, 2019, Noseda conducts the first two of seven performances with the LSO this season, with two distinct, Russian-inspired programs. On October 31, Noseda will lead Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 with Denis Matsuev and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, along with Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia from Peter Grimes by Benjamin Britten, who shared a mutually inspiring artistic relationship with Shostakovich. Then on November 3, Noseda conducts an all-Russian program beginning with Rimsky-Korsakov's The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh Suite alongside Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 with Denis Matsuev and concluding with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5. Both concerts will take place at Barbican Hall in London.



Later in the season, Noseda continues his Shostakovich symphony cycle with the LSO with Shostakovich's Symphonies No. 7 (December 2019) and No. 9 (January and February 2020). On April 5, 2020, Noseda will once again return to the LSO to conduct John MacMillan's St. John Passion with baritone Marcus Farnsworth..



To date, Noseda and the LSO have recorded and released Shostakovich's Symphonies No. 4, 5 and 8 on LSO Live. They can all be experienced on major streaming services with the Symphony No. 4 having been released earlier this month, click here.



Noseda will return to New York on May 15, 2020 for a concert with the Met Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. He will be joined by Christian Tetzlaff for the Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 which will be followed by Stravinsky's The Firebird.



Gianandrea Noseda Conducts Act II of Wagner's Tristan und Isolde



November 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

November 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Washington, D.C.



November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

New York, NY



Christine Goerke, Isolde

Stephen Gould, Tristan

Ekaterina Gubanova, Brangäne

Günther Groissböck, King Marke

Neal Cooper, Melot

Hunter Enoch, Kurwenal

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director



Gianandrea Noseda Returns to London Symphony Orchestra

October 31, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Barbican Hall

London, United Kingdom



Denis Matsuev, piano

London Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, Principal Guest Conductor



BRITTEN Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia from Peter Grimes

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 5



November 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Barbican Hall

London, United Kingdom



Denis Matsuev, piano

London Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, Principal Guest Conductor



RIMSKY-KORSAKOV The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh Suite

PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5



