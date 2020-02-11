Ford's Theatre Has Announced Casting for GUYS AND DOLLS

Ford's Theatre Society announced full casting and design team for Guys and Dolls, directed by Peter Flynn. The production features Maria Egler as Miss Adelaide, Joe Mallon as Nathan Detroit, Bueka Uwemedimo as Sky Masterson and Karen Vincent as Sarah Brown. The musical features showstoppers "Luck be a Lady," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," "Take Back Your Mink" and more, and plays March 13 to May 20, 2020, at historic Ford's Theatre. The production is recommended for ages 10 and older.

In this beloved 1950s musical comedy, dice-slinging gamblers, pious missionaries and glamorous showgirls come together for a light-hearted romp through New York. It's a high stakes game of love as brash but charming Nathan Detroit bets Sky Masterson $1,000 to woo missionary Sarah Brown. Meanwhile, cabaret singer Adelaide tries to convince Nathan, her fiancé of 14 years, to finally tie the knot.

"Guys and Dolls is Damon Runyon's valentine to my hometown of New York, and I am so thrilled to be back at Ford's, directing this terrific company as they perform Loesser's wonderful score," says director Peter Flynn. "We've set the play in the 1950s, when the original musical appeared on Broadway. Our collaborating designers have created a bright, brassy and muscular sound; a vivid world which moves quickly for our characters who each yearn to do something extraordinary, regardless of how difficult life is in the city."

Tickets for Guys and Dolls are now on sale and range from $34 to $86. Discounts are available for groups, senior citizens, military personnel and those younger than age 35. The Ford's Theatre 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Chevron. Guys and Dolls is also made possible by Lead Underwriter ConocoPhillips, with additional support from Altria Group, General Motors Company and KPMG LLP.

THE CAST

Egler, Mallon, Uwemedimo and Vincent are joined in the cast by Tiziano D'Affuso (Angie the Ox), Wyn Delano (Big Jule), Lara Zinn Dye (Ferguson), Rayanne Gonzales (Matilda B. Cartwright), Ben Gunderson (Master of Ceremony), Andre Hinds (Calvin), Jocelyn E. Isaac (Martha/Allison), Joshua Israel (Harry the Horse), Ashleigh King (Mimi), Suzanne Lane (Agatha/Vernon), Gregory Maheu (Benny Southstreet), Christopher Mueller (Rusty Charlie) and Tim Sampson (Joey Biltmore), Stephen F. Schmidt (Lieutenant Brannigan), Thomas Adrian Simpson (Arvide Abernathy) and Tobias Young (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), with swings Tara Forseth and Phil Young.

THE DESIGNERS

Court Watson's Scenic Design (Ford's Spelling Bee) easily transports the company from Times Square, to Sarah's Save-A-Soul Mission, to Adelaide's Hot Box, to Havana and back. Costume Designer Wade Laboissonniere (Ford's Into the Woods, Ragtime, others) has created tailored suits and dresses that evoke 1950s Broadway and its underground. The Ford's Theatre design team for Guys and Dolls also includes Choreographer Dell Howlett (The Wiz), Music Director William Yanesh (Into the Woods), Lighting Designer Alan C. Edwards (Ford's debut), Sound Designer David Budries (Into the Woods, The Wiz, Ragtime, others), Projection Designer Clint Allen (Into the Woods, The Wiz, Glass Menagerie, others), Orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg (Into the Woods; Ragtime; Freedom's Song; others), Hair and Make-up Designer Anne Nesmith (Into the Woods, Born Yesterday, Death of a Salesman, others) and Dialects and Voice Director Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston (Into the Woods, A Christmas Carol, Jefferson's Garden).

The production team also includes Production Stage Manager Craig A. Horness and Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES AND EVENTS

There are audio-described performances of Guys and Dolls on March 31, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. and May 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A sign-interpreted performance is April 2, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Beginning March 23, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., GalaPro captioning is available for all performance of Guys and Dolls. A sensoryfriendly performance is scheduled for May 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Free First Preview: March 13 at 7:30 p.m. Ford's Theatre Partners with TodayTix to give out free tickets for the first performance of each mainstage production in our theatrical season. Six-hundred tickets are available via the TodayTix digital lottery (in app and online), beginning 10:00 a.m. ET on March 6 for the March 13, 7:30 p.m. performance of Guys and Dolls. Visit www.fords.org/free for lottery entry details.

Guys and Dolls Generation Abe Nights: April 3 and May 8 following the 7:30 p.m. performances Patrons younger than age 35 can use promo code UNDER3520 to purchase discounted tickets to Friday evening performances of Guys and Dolls. On April 3 (event sold out) and May 8, Generation Abe patrons can enjoy a complimentary glass of beer or wine after the show, meet new people and see Ford's Theatre in a new light. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.fords.org. You must show ID at the Box Office once arriving at the theatre. Limit of six per person.

Guys and Dolls Meet and Mingle: April 25 following 7:30 p.m. performance Following the performance of Guys and Dolls at Ford's Theatre, talk theatre with fellow audience members and members of the cast at nearby restaurant Succotash, around the corner at 915 F St NW. Event is free. Cash bar available. Performance tickets sold separately at www.fords.org.

Sensory-Friendly Performance: May 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The Saturday, May 2 matinee performance of Guys and Dolls is designed for anyone who might benefit from an adjusted theatre environment-including those on the autism spectrum or others with sensory sensitivities. The performance will feature adjustments to lighting and sound effects, a relaxed theatre environment that allows for movement, designated break spaces and pre-visit materials to prepare attendees for the theatre. Tickets go on sale February 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., and will be available to purchase by calling (202) 347-4833, option 7.





