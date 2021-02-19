Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fairfax County Recognizes American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra For Excellence

The award was signed by the Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Jeffrey C. McKay, and presented to AYPO on January 26th, 2021.

Feb. 19, 2021  
Fairfax County Recognizes American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra For Excellence

American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra has received a certificate of recognition from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. The award states that AYPO is receiving the recognition for its "high musical standards, musical excellence and notable artistry, resulting in being named Middle School Grand Champions of the American String Teachers Association National Orchestra Festival on March 6th, 2020 in Orlando, Florida."

The award was signed by the Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Jeffrey C. McKay, and presented to AYPO on January 26th, 2021.

"It is a great honor for our program to be recognized by Fairfax County, particularly during this trying time," says AYPO Executive Director, Dr. Graham Elliott. "Going virtual throughout the pandemic has allowed us to expand our programs to a more diverse array of students, and we hope this recognition helps word reach even more potential students looking to enhance their talents."


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita

Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories
Anthony Rapp, Tracie Thoms, and Tamilyn Tomita to Take Part in Adventure Theatres BRING HO Photo

Anthony Rapp, Tracie Thoms, and Tamilyn Tomita to Take Part in Adventure Theatre's BRING HOME THE ADVENTURE

BWW Blog: Sharing Their Stories - An Interview with Jenna Duncan Photo

BWW Blog: Sharing Their Stories - An Interview with Jenna Duncan

QOSM Announces Acquisition of VIDI SPACE Photo

QOSM Announces Acquisition of VIDI SPACE

Northern Stage Announces 2021 Recipients of the BOLD Theater Womens Leadership Circle Gran Photo

Northern Stage Announces 2021 Recipients of the BOLD Theater Women's Leadership Circle Grant


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!