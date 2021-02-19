Fairfax County Recognizes American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra For Excellence

American Youth Philharmonic Orchestra has received a certificate of recognition from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. The award states that AYPO is receiving the recognition for its "high musical standards, musical excellence and notable artistry, resulting in being named Middle School Grand Champions of the American String Teachers Association National Orchestra Festival on March 6th, 2020 in Orlando, Florida."

The award was signed by the Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Jeffrey C. McKay, and presented to AYPO on January 26th, 2021.

"It is a great honor for our program to be recognized by Fairfax County, particularly during this trying time," says AYPO Executive Director, Dr. Graham Elliott. "Going virtual throughout the pandemic has allowed us to expand our programs to a more diverse array of students, and we hope this recognition helps word reach even more potential students looking to enhance their talents."