Embracing Arlington Arts Responds To Shutdown

With all the turmoil, surrounding this virus "shutdown," the Embracing Arlington Arts Board of Directors believed it would be beneficial for Arlington arts organization representatives to have an outlet to discuss the latest developments and gain insight into dealing with this fluid and devastating situation. "We know arts and culture organizations are going to play a big role in our nation's healing process during and after this crisis is over," Janet Kopenhaver, the organization's President stated. "That is why we are developing initiatives in which we can help them remain healthy and strong," she added.

The organization instituted a weekly ZOOM "support group" call. Each week an expert speaker will provide guidance on one of these five focus areas:

Well-being of ourselves Financial Assistance Continuing Programming Throughout the Community Technology Pro Bono/In-Kind Expertise Available

The organization has also created a "COVID-19 Resources" page on its website that organizes links, guidance, articles and other materials into these five areas.

To keep Arlingtonians up to date on how arts groups are coping, the organization's President Janet Kopenhaver has continued airing weekly "Embracing Arlington Arts Talks" podcasts. In addition, the "Theater/Arts Management Education Series" is live with our first series featuring advice from five successful DMV Artistic Directors. Both programs are accessible through ApplePodcast, Spotify or GooglePodcast.

Finally, we have begun compiling a calendar of online Arlington arts organization productions and events. We will continually update this calendar as more organizations offer online productions.

To quote American composer Stephen Sondheim, "Art, in itself, is an attempt to bring order out of chaos.". Together we will get through this mess.

Embracing Arlington Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the vibrancy and health of arts and culture. Interested supporters are encouraged to "follow" and "like" on Facebook; and follow us on Twitter.

For more information, contact Janet Kopenhaver at janetk@embracing-arlington-arts.org.





