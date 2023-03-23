Embracing Arlington Arts Releases 2023 One-Stop Library Of Studies Of Health Benefits Of The Arts

The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts is proud to release its third edition of a one-stop library database of 100 study links providing scientific evidence of the health benefits (both physically and mentally) of various arts genres for every community sector. "We have updated our online library to ensure that no study cited is more than 5 years old," stated Janet Kopenhaver, the organization's president. "This project was initiated as a result of our Strategic Plan approved by the Board of Directors in 2020," she added.

The Embracing Arlington Arts Board of Directors wanted to create this library with links to peer-reviewed studies on the health benefits of the arts in order to make it easier for those interested in learning more about this topic without having to search hundreds of different websites. The database is broken down into five community sectors (Medically Disabled, Physically Disabled, Seniors, Students/Children and Veterans), with five study links for each of the four art therapy genres (dance, music, theater/drama and visual arts) for a total of 100 study links. "We wanted to encapsulate a robust representation of the breadth of studies available on these health benefits," Kopenhaver explained.

This year's edition also includes several studies focused on the impact COVID has had on different community sectors and how the arts are helping people cope with not only the pandemic, but the isolation of quarantining, stress, long-term COVID symptoms and more. "We suspect there will be many more of these types of studies coming down the pike and it clearly shows how important arts and culture can help with changing health issues impacting our nation," Kopenhaver asserted.

The organization welcomes suggestions for additional studies to cite in its library. Submit your links to janetk@embracing-arlington-arts.org.