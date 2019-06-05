David Sedaris, NO SUCH THING AS A FISH, and More Fill Kennedy Center's Comedy Lineup

Today the Kennedy Center announces programming added to its comedy repertoire for the 2019-2020 season.

"The Kennedy Center continues to offer a platform for comedic artists representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives-from both the United States and abroad. The power of laughter transcends boundaries across the globe, and we understand the importance of providing the opportunity for comedians to share their unique, hilarious stories with the D.C. community." Matthew Winer, Director of Special Projects & Comedy Programming

Lebanese-American stand-up comic NEMR makes his first appearance at the Kennedy Center (October 5), as well as television/film star and comedian Janeane Garofalo (November 15). The "QI elves" take their British podcast to the States, presenting their fun facts during the taping of their hit podcast, No Such Thing as a Fish, with D.C. audiences first (November 10, 2019). New York-based stand-up comedians Joyelle Nicole Johnson (November 7) and Joe Zimmerman (December 29) will showcase their comedic skills with free performances on the Millennium Stage.

Following the success of their past engagements, the Kennedy Center welcomes back humor writer David Sedaris (October 15, 2019), Chicago-based ensemble The Improvised Shakespeare Company (October 1-6, 2019), Iranian-American comedian Maz Jobrani (January 31, 2020), and acclaimed comedy enterprise The Second City will present a new collaboration, The Second City's Guide to Jazz, with the Kennedy Center's Artistic Director for Jazz, Jason Moran, exploring improvisation across the worlds of music and comedy (April 13­-19, 2019). RIOT! , a special comedy event featuring an all-female cast returns for International Women's Day after a sold-out 2018 appearance with Bridget Everett, Phoebe Robinson, Melissa Villasenor and Sasheer Zamata. The Bentzen Ball Comedy Festival will continue to have a presence at the Kennedy Center, with more information regarding programming and casting announced at a later date.

Other previously announced highlights include Smart Funny & Black: The Amanda Seales Takeover, intersecting comedy, Hip Hop, and jazz (June 6-8); The Second City's satirical summer sketch show, The Second City's America; It's Complicated! (June 15-August 11); a cast of celebrity comedians performing sketch based on a selection of Kennedy Center's Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems's books (July 13); The Second City's improv and stand-up workshops, both held over two days (July 13 & 14); the improvisatory-Hip Hop musical Freestyle Love Supreme, (July 16-21); stand-up performances by Marc Maron (October 11) and two shows by Nick Offerman (November 1); and free comedy performances on Millennium Stage (June 27, July 12, and August 10).

For a full schedule of events, please visit kennedy-center.org





