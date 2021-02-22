David Rubenstein, Gen. Mattis, Rex Tillerson and More Join Ford's Theatre's CABINET CONVERSATIONS

Ford's Theatre Society announced confirmed speakers for upcoming livestreamed Cabinet Conversations events, live discussions with scholars, artists and other thought leaders about history, civics and the future of the arts. Each 50-minute conversation includes viewer Q&A, and connects lessons of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln's presidency and legacy to contemporary life. All events are simulcast at 4:00 p.m. EST on the Ford's Theatre website, Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube channels.

On February 25, Ford's Theatre Senior Artistic Advisor Sheldon Epps and actor Erik King (Showtime's Dexter; Ford's Twelve Angry Men) discuss the triumphs and challenges they face as Black men in the theatre industry and provide guidance for aspiring artists.

On March 4, David Rubenstein moderates a discussion with former U.S. Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and former U.S. Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson about principals of effective leadership, and what we can learn from Abraham Lincoln today.

On March 18, professors and historians Tamika Y. Nunley (upcoming book: At the Threshold of Liberty: Women, Slavery, and Self-making in Washington, D.C.) and Martha S. Jones (Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All) lead a discussion on Black women who have pioneered and been at the center of social and political movements from the Civil War Era, suffrage and today.

Cabinet Conversations feature live discussions with scholars, artists and other thought leaders about history, civics and the future of the arts. A full archive of Cabinet Conversations events is posted online at https://www.fords.org/visit/virtual-events-and-special-tours/cabinet-conversations.