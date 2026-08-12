Daniel Hope to Lead Wolf Trap's 2026-2027 Chamber Music at The Barns Season

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Under Artistic Advisor Daniel Hope, the 2026–2027 Chamber Music at The Barns season will bring together celebrated and emerging artists in a dynamic exploration of repertoire spanning eras and styles. This season's highlights include performances by The Zuckerman Trio, Time For Three, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, and Hope himself in a special two-part recital series exploring the music and culture of the Gilded Age.

The 2026–2027 season also celebrates the addition of the new Virginian Barn. The new barn, constructed in the early 1900's, joins the Scottish Barn (1791-92) and German Barn (1725), and adds approximately 2,500 square feet of flexible space and expanded facilities to elevate the pre-show dining and post-show gathering experiences.

In his second year as Artistic Advisor, violinist Daniel Hope launches the 2026–2027 Chamber Music at The Barns' season on November 1 with the first recital in his two-part series focused on the Gilded Age. Joined by American pianist Maxim Lando, known for his “brilliance and infectious exuberance” (The New York Times), Hope, recognized as one of the “few figures in today's classical music who so perfectly embody the role of ambassador for music” (Gramophone), explores the musical ties between Europe and America during the Gilded Age. The Gilded Age Part I features Enescu's Impromptu Concertante, Ravel's Violin Sonata No. 1 “Sonate posthume” and “Blues” from Violin Sonata No. 2, Elgar's Salut d'Amour, Op. 12 and Chanson de Nuit, Op. 15, No. 1, and Franck's Violin Sonata in A major.

On December 6, distinguished Wolf Trap Opera alumna (1995, 1996) and world-renowned mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe returns to Wolf Trap to present a recital featuring music from the Great American Songbook in a cabaret-style performance. Drawing on her remarkable versatility beyond the opera stage, Blythe, alongside pianist Ryan McCullough will explore selections of the Songbook through her trademark warmth, wit, and extraordinary vocal artistry, with the repertoire unfolding organically in the moment.

In the New Year, Daniel Hope will return to The Barns stage to present The Gilded Age: Part II on January 24. Featuring pianist Simon Crawford-Phillips, praised by The Guardian for his "profound sensitivity and technical brilliance," the second installment will blend conversation with performance, and explore the musical exchange between Europe and America through Dvořák's Sonatina, Kreisler's Slavonic Fantasie, and Copland's Nocturne. The program concludes with the East Coast premiere of Jake Heggie's Fantasy Suite 1803, a new work that brings past and present into conversation while reflecting the same spirit of cultural exchange that shaped the music heard throughout the evening.

Spanish guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas, praised for his “virtuous and moving performance” (The New York Times) makes his Wolf Trap debut on February 5, performing a program centered on his own arrangement of Bach's monumental Chaconne. The evening will also feature Villa-Lobos' 5 Preludes, Albéniz' Asturias from Suite Española, Op. 47, No. 5. Barrios-Mangoré's “Un sueño en la Floresta,” and Carlo Domeniconi's Koyunbaba, Op. 19.

On Valentines day, February 14, the acclaimed Time For Three, made up of double bassist and vocalist Ranaan Meyer, violinist and vocalist Nicolas Kendall, and violinist and vocalist Charles Yang, will bring their "joy, mastery, creativity and supreme artistry" (The Strad) to the intimate setting of The Barns. Performing a distinctive chamber music program spanning Bach to The Beatles, the evening features inventive mashups, spontaneously announced by TF3 from the stage.

Violinist Pinchas Zukerman, cellist Amanda Forsyth, and pianist Shai Wosner return to The Barns at Wolf Trap on March 12 as the Zukerman Trio for an evening devoted to Beethoven's chamber music. Praised by the San Diego Union-Tribune for its "combination of outsized string sound, exciting ensemble precision, and compelling interpretation," the ensemble performs Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23, Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69, and the Piano Trio in D major, Op. 70, No. 1, the celebrated "Ghost" Trio.

The Berlin-based Leonkoro Quartet, composed of brothers Jonathan and Lukas Schwarz on first violin and cello, Emiri Kakiuchi on second violin and Mayu Konoe on viola, will make their Wolf Trap debut on April 18 performing three of the most powerful works in quartet repertoire. Celebrated for their “creative energy of constant discovery” (Süddeutsche Zeitung), the program will feature Beethoven's String Quartet in C minor, Op. 18, No. 4, Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110 and Mendelssohn's String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80.

The 2026–2027 Chamber Music at The Barns season will close on April 25, with musicians of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) returning to The Barns for an evening of rarely heard Clarinet Quintets. Spotlighting violinists Stella Chen and Chad Hoopes, violist Timothy Ridout, cellist Clive Greensmith, and clarinetist Sebastian Manz, the performance will feature Brahms' Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115 and Mozart's Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581.

Sunday, November 1, 3 PM

The Gilded Age: Part I

Daniel Hope, violin

Maxim Lando, piano

Enescu: Impromptu Concertante

Ravel: Violin Sonata No. 1 “Sonate posthume”

“Blues” from Violin Sonata No. 2

Elgar: Salut d'Amour, Op. 12

Chanson de Nuit, Op. 15, No. 1

Franck: Violin Sonata in A major

Sunday, December 6, 3 PM

Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano

Ryan McCullough, piano

Selections from the American Songbook

Sunday, January 24, 3 PM

The Gilded Age: Part II

Daniel Hope, violin

Simon Crawford-Phillips, pianist

Dvořák: Sonatina in G major, Op. 100, B. 183

Kreisler: Slavonic Fantasie in B minor

Copland: “Nocturne”

Jake Heggie: Fantasy Suite 1803 (East Coast premiere)

Friday, February 5, 7:30 PM

Pablo Sainz-Villegas

Villa-Lobos: 5 Preludes

Bach: Chaconne from Partita No. 2, BWV 1004 (arr. Pablo Sainz-Villegas)

Albéniz: Asturias from Suite Española, Op. 47, No. 5

Barrios-Mangoré: “Un sueño en la Floresta”

Carlo Domeniconi: Koyunbaba, Op. 19

Sunday, February 14, 3 PM

Time For Three

Ranaan Meyer, double bass & vocals

Nicolas Kendall, violin & vocals

Charles Yang, violin & vocals

Time for Three will announce selections from the stage

Friday, March 12, 7:30 PM

Zukerman Trio Plays Beethoven

Pinchas Zukerman, violín

Amanda Forsyth, cello

Shai Wosner, piano

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23

Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69

Piano Trio in D major, Op. 70, No. 1 "Ghost"

Sunday, April 18, 3 PM

Leonkoro Quartet

Jonathan Schwarz, violin

Lukas Schwarz, cello

Emiri Kakiuchi, violin

Mayu Konoe, viola

Beethoven: String Quartet in C minor, Op. 18, No. 4

Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110

Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80

Sunday, April 25, 5:30 PM

Mozart & Brahms: The Great Clarinet Quintets

Stella Chen, violin

Chad Hoopes, violin

Timothy Ridout, viola

Clive Greensmith, cello

Sebastian Manz, clarinet

Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115

Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581

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